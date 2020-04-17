 
Apprenticeship funding: Legal agreement for training providers

Details
Training provider agreement with the Education and Skills Funding Agency @ESFAgov to pay training providers to carry out #apprenticeship training.

ESFA Apprenticeship Agreement for Training Providers (for the provision of apprenticeship training)

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

This agreement sets out the terms for use of the apprenticeship service for training providers.

Training providers who wish to work with employers choosing to access funding through the apprenticeship service will need to sign the agreement. They will be able to sign the agreement through the Manage Your Education and Skills Funding service.

Published 21 March 2017
Last updated 17 April 2020

