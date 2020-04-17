 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Immersive 3D tech startup launches in UK supporting students across the nation to continue collaborative learning

Details
Hits: 80
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

TECH STARTUP TO PROVIDE #3D #VIRTUAL SCHOOLS & LECTURES FOLLOWING €4M FUNDING ROUND 

As schools and universities follow government restrictions and have shut for the foreseeable future, new technologies such as Virtway are helping students to continue collaborative learning virtually.

The European immersive 3D tech startup launches today in the UK, following a 575% monthly increase in demand for its platform following lockdown and social distancing rules due to the widespread global pandemic.

Virtway’s platform creates 3D worlds that allow interaction and voice communication in real time through avatars, from anywhere in the world and with any device, with and without VR glasses, allowing thousands to be present in the same digital environment.

Immersive 3D solution means people can attend lessons, seminars and even graduation ceremonies from their computers or mobile devices

With much of the world facing indefinite periods of enforced social distancing, the demand for technology to substitute face-to-face interaction is skyrocketing.

Following a €4m fundraise, European tech challenger Virtway is officially launching in the UK today, with a platform that creates 3D worlds that allow interaction and voice communication in real time through avatars.  Virtway has received a 575% month-on-month increase in demand from organisations such as Holland’s Leiden University and businesses including AirFrance and Accenture looking for ways// to organise their online meetings and events. 

While video conferencing platforms such as Zoom have seen user numbers and share prices rising dramatically, businesses and organisations are now looking for solutions that go beyond meetings and even work. 

Immersive events like live concerts, graduation ceremonies or virtual escape rooms used for employees to disconnect, are some of the many possibilities that Virtway makes available to companies around the world through its platform. Hundreds of people can participate simultaneously in the same room and thousands can be present in the same digital environment. All the activities are accessible through any device, mobile phones, tablets, PCs, Macs, etc.  

José Antonio Tejedor, CEO and founder of Virtway, commented:

"Virtual reality technology is constantly evolving. While we previously thought of it as a tool for entertainment, people are looking for more intense, life-like experiences and interactions. We’re seeing huge opportunities to utilise Virtway in places such as events, meetings and concerts."

Virtway is already being used by businesses such as AstraZeneca and Accenture as well as universities and institutions across Europe.

As well as providing a solution to the disruption caused by coronavirus, there is also a growing demand for this type of event from organisations looking for a sustainable alternative to traditional events and conferences. By using Virtway, the carbon footprint caused by travelling is eliminated. Virtway offers a unique immersive platform that provides virtual 3D online experiences from anywhere in the world and with any device – with and without VR glasses.

Advertisement

Apprenticeship funding: Legal agreement for training providers
Sector News
Training provider agreement with the Education and Skills Funding Agen
Two project managers are putting their skills to use to help deliver protective kit to medics and carer
Sector News
Claire Riley and Eleanor Billson are volunteering at the Cumbria Scrub
Over 80,000 sign NEU petition to â€œopen schools when it is safeâ€
Sector News
Commenting on the @NEUnion petition, which was launched on Tuesday nig

You may also be interested in these articles:

Sandwell College answers call to produce face shields for the NHS
Sector News
@SandwellCollege’s Fab Lab is answering the call to 3D print hundred
Apprenticeship funding: Legal agreement for training providers
Sector News
Training provider agreement with the Education and Skills Funding Agen
Two project managers are putting their skills to use to help deliver protective kit to medics and carer
Sector News
Claire Riley and Eleanor Billson are volunteering at the Cumbria Scrub
Over 80,000 sign NEU petition to “open schools when it is safe”
Sector News
Commenting on the @NEUnion petition, which was launched on Tuesday nig
Shifnal teacher Oliver McIntyre nominated for Outstanding New Teacher of the Year in Pearson’s National Teaching Awards – the Oscars of the teaching profession
Sector News
Twenty-four year old Oliver McIntyre from Hillcrest Shifnal School in
HIT Training Ltd signs new business drive to help nation through COVID-19 crisis
Sector News
Former Secretary of State for Education, Rt Hon @JustineGreening has l
77% spike in student conversations around anxiety & depression
Sector News
@TheStudentRoom finds student conversations around anxiety and mental
Hopwood Hall College finding new ways to help and support key workers during COVID-19
Sector News
@HopwoodHall College has proudly been making donations after finding n
2020 Wales results day for AS & A level students, and for GCSE students, will be as originally scheduled
Sector News
Minister for Education, Kirsty Williams said:"I am pleased to confirm
New FutureLearn course on Diagnostics and Testing for COVID-19
Sector News
The Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics (FIND), a global non-pro
Fashion Enter Turns Production To Support NHS
Sector News
An organisation which received #VocTech Seed funding in 2019 has turne
Medical students share their thoughts on joining the NHS frontline
Sector News
Newly-qualified doctors from @ImperialCollege London have spoken about

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Sandwell College
Sandwell College has published a new article: Sandwell College answers call to produce face shields for the NHS 1 hour 38 minutes ago
Kelly O'Meara - updated event, Digital Story Telling and AR, with ARMAKR for iPad 1 hour 40 minutes ago
Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 2 hours

Effectively implementing the role of the designated...

Overview While every member of staff in a provider setting should be up to date with their safeguarding training and should understand the...

  • Thursday, 14 May 2020 10:30 AM
  • Online

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4378)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page