Over 80,000 sign NEU petition to “open schools when it is safe”

Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union

Commenting on the @NEUnion petition, which was launched on Tuesday night and has already clocked up 83,887 signatures, Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said:

“Loose talk costs lives, and unfortunately there has been far too much unhelpful speculation about when schools might fully re-open. The persistent press coverage deeply concerns our members, who would be at immediate risk if Government was too hasty in relaxing lockdown measures.

“Following our letter to the Prime Minister on the need to see the evidence on which he will base that decision, and the importance of keeping everyone in the school environment safe, we launched a petition to that effect. I am pleased that so many have supported it and the number continues to grow.

“As yet there is no clarity as to how social distancing would or even could be implemented in schools, particularly for younger age groups. Even though the majority of children are considered low risk, their teachers and families are not. The fear is that asymptomatic children will put adult staff in danger, so it is essential that we see a programme of testing, PPE and contact tracing throughout the education sector before schools are fully re-opened.

“It is concerning that during his appearance in front of the Health Committee today, Matt Hancock made no mention of school staff when referring to the expansion of testing across emergency services and other key workers.

“Hope must not get the better of reason. Lives matter, and that is why we fully support the Government being led by the science – but only when they are open with the public and take the profession with them in their decision making.”

 Petition: Open schools when it is safe 

To the Prime Minister:

We, the undersigned, oppose any re-opening of schools before it is safe to do so. As a matter of urgency and certainly well before any proposal to re-open schools is published, please can you share with teachers and parents:

  • Your modelling of the increased number of cases and mortalities amongst children, their parents, carers and extended families, and their teachers and support staff as a result of the re-opening of schools.
  • Whether such modelling is based on some notion that social distancing could be implemented in schools (we ask this because many teachers think this would be a foolhardy assumption)?
  • Would your modelling be based on concrete plans to have regular testing of children and staff, availability of appropriate PPE and enhanced levels of cleaning - with all of which we are currently experiencing severe difficulties?
  • Whether your modelling would include plans for children and staff in vulnerable health categories, or living with people in vulnerable health categories not to be in school or college?
  • Your latest evidence on which people are most vulnerable to permanent consequences or death from the virus, for example the evidence of the impact on those who live in crowded accommodation, those with different comorbidities, those from different ethnic groups and of different ages and both sexes.
  • Are you developing plans for extensive testing, contact tracing and quarantine in society as a whole?
  • Teachers see that countries successfully implementing such strategies have many fewer cases and many many fewer mortalities than we do in the UK. Would you intend these plans be in place well before schools are re-opened, which seems essential to us?
  • If you are not developing such plans what is your overall approach and is it dependent on an assumption that those who have had the virus are then immune?

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page