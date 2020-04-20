College hosting online social media sessions for students and parents in lockdown

LECTURERS and staff at @colegcambria are hosting online sessions to answer concerns and offer advice to students and parents in self-isolation due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The north east Wales college is holding regular talks with key staff who would usually be based at its sites in Deeside, Wrexham, Northop and Llysfasi.

Using video conferencing and social media platforms they have been communicating with colleague and learners at this unprecedented time, ensuring lessons continue and prospective students are given clear information on the application process.

All the sessions run from 7.30pm on Instagram at @coleg_cambria.

The current schedule of speakers and subjects is as follows:

Tuesday April 21 – Sports with Aled Ellis

Thursday April 23 – Public Services with Kevin Walsh

Sunday April 26 – Medicine and Chemistry with Nora Richardson

Tuesday April 28 – Business with Angela Reese

Thursday April 30 – Computing Technologies with Nigel Holloway

Tuesday May 5 – A Levels with Simon Woodward, Deputy Director of General Education (Humanities) at Yale Sixth Form Centre

Thursday May 7 – Construction and Building Services with Ian Hogg

Tuesday May 12 – Horse Care and Equine Management with Natalie Cliffe

Tuesday May 19 – A Levels with staff from Deeside Sixth Form Centre

During the online sessions, current and prospective students will have the opportunity to ask questions and discuss a range of topics on each subject, or general college information.

Chief Executive Yana Williams said: “People are at home in self-isolation, but lessons are still taking place and we are processing applications from students planning to join us in the next academic year.

“We are on hand to support and guide you and answer any questions you may have at this difficult time.

“The online sessions are also a chance to speak to lecturers and communicate with other students, which has already had a positive impact on the wellbeing of both the learners and our staff.”

She added: “It’s important – absolutely vital – that we keep talking and are there for each other over the coming weeks and months, and that Coleg Cambria is at the heart of that.”

For more information follow @colegcambria on social media or visit www.cambria.ac.uk

