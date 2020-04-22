UPP Foundation awards £100,000 of new grants to tackle pressing issues in HE

@UPP_Foundation the registered charity founded by University Partnerships Programme (UPP), has invested £100,000 in grant funding for five pilot projects – to be delivered by charities and universities.

The projects were selected by Trustees of the UPP Foundation following the submission of almost 50 applications – the highest number that the Charity has received to date.

The UPP Foundation has awarded five grants for charities and universities to:

Help homeless students gain access to university (University of Chichester)

Provide tuition for young people to retake English and Maths GCSEs (Get Further)

Encourage and support students to remain and contribute to their local economy (The Bridge Group)

Host work placements for international postgraduate students with SMEs (University of Manchester)

Engage the public in developing a civic university agreement (Goldsmiths, University of London)

The five pilot projects were chosen on the basis of their overall quality, synergy with the UPP Foundation’s strategic themes, commitment to partnership, innovative approach and potential for sector-wide impact.

These grants were approved prior to the commencement of the Government’s ‘social distancing’ measures to combat the spread of Covid-19 (Coronavirus). These measures are likely to delay the implementation of those projects which involve a significant degree of social interaction. The UPP Foundation will support each grant recipient during this difficult period to ensure that the projects can be completed at a time suitable to them. Information on how the individual programmes will be affected by Covid-19 can be found below.

The outcomes of the pilots will be shared, when possible, across higher education so that best practice can be embedded across the sector.