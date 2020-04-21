 
East Sussex College aims to cover 1,900 miles to raise money for the NHS.

Details
Staff and students at East Sussex College are on a #ESC1900 mission to complete 1,900 miles of lockdown exercise to support and raise money for East Sussex Healthcare #NHS Trust.

Tutors and students have been inspired to undertake a fitness challenge to fundraise for the Trust after seeing the vital role that NHS staff and key workers are playing during the Coronavirus outbreak.

No stranger to fundraising, the Sport and Public Services team at the Hastings campus set up the #ESC1900 challenge to cover 1,900 miles, which stretches the entire UK coastline, while adhering to social distancing measures. Tutors are encouraging others to get involved too so that they can reach their target.

Craig Ottley, Curriculum Leader for Sport and Public Services at East Sussex College Hastings said,

“NHS staff and key workers are doing an incredible job and we want to show our appreciation and support by raising as much money as we can, not only because they are doing a fantastic job at the moment but they have in one way or another helped all of us at some point in our lives or will in the future.

“The ESC1900 challenge is a great way for people to keep fit and do it safely while at home. Anyone can take part, whether they would like to run outside or at home on a treadmill, they’re taking the dog for a walk or mowing the lawn. These are all great forms of exercise and really important ways to maintain fitness and boost mental health during these unprecedented times.

“We're aiming to raise £1,900 by completing 1,900 miles which is essentially a virtual lap around the UK. We’d love to smash both of those targets and we're asking the local community to come together and help us do it.

“It’s been a great start to the challenge with particular thanks going to Pete Matthews and the other members of staff and students who have taken part so far to help us reach the 400-mile mark.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to all of the key workers who are helping to save lives. It is truly inspiring!”

If you would like to take part, you can record your activity on a fitness tracker, smartwatch or fitness app. Screenshot your distance and post the picture to the Sport and Public Services Instagram account @eschsportandups or Facebook @ESCG Hastings Sport & UPS and use the hashtag #ESC1900. Then head over to the JustGiving page to donate.

Your distance will be added to the total and once the target is reached, you will be entered into a prize draw. You could win Premier League football tickets courtesy of Skiltek, Hastings United season tickets, beauty treatments at the College’s Plaza Hair and Beauty salon, and dinner for two at the College’s Coast Restaurant.

If you’re unable to take part then you can still donate to the total via the JustGiving page. The money raised will go to the East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust Charitable Fund.

