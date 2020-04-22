 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

South Eastern Regional College Cited for Best Practice in Project Based Learning, Enterprise and Entrepreneurship

Details
Hits: 64
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Pictured earlier this year at SERC’s Project Based Learning Enterprise Finals are (l-r) guest judge Stephen Addy, Head of Regulatory Services, Ards and North Down Borough Council with Level 3 Health and Social care students Alexis Rooney, Nicola Hanna, Mia Angell, Conan Lennon, Catherine Hickey and Aislinn Armstrong from the Downpatrick Campus who scooped the environment award for their enterprise Golden Memories activity group for older people.

@S_ERC have cited for best practice in Project Based Learning #PBL, #Enterprise and #Entrepreneurship in a report commissioned by the @ukEdge Foundation.

Edge Foundation is an independent education charity working to transform young people’s experience of learning, so everyone can fulfil their potential and thrive.

Best Practice 2 FE

Dr Michael Malone, Director of Curriculum & Information Services at SERC said,

“We are delighted to be cited in this major report which looks at further education throughout the UK and the challenges facing the sector.

“The introduction of PBL across the College, for several years now, has been a major catalyst for change in how education is received and perceived at SERC. The PBL model provides a context for learners to work on multidisciplinary, collaborative, industry facing projects, helping them build the skills, habits, and knowledge to succeed in the workplace.

"Our Enterprise fortnight kickstarts that process for all students each September and has become a tradition at the College, providing an enjoyable way for students to embrace College life and network with other students. Learners are encouraged to develop the aptitude and confidence to tackle real-world challenges, issues, and entrepreneurship. Through PBL they are thinking outside the box, problem solving, inventing, and reinventing and the results show their hard work.

He concluded, “Every year I am left amazed at the high standard of innovative ideas from our students which have been developed and turned into ongoing enterprises. This way of teaching and learning has set the bar and gives our students the edge when they progress to employment, further study or set up their own businesses.”

 

Advertisement

Cadent ranked fifth in the country as apprenticeships pass with distinction
Sector News
93% of @CadentGasLtd #apprentices complete their courses, earning a pa
SERCâ€™s Driving to Success Set to Continue
Sector News
@S_ERC is delighted to have been awarded a funding to continue deliver
Government launches #LetsTalkLoneliness plan to support wellbeing during coronavirus lockdown
Sector News
The Government has launched a major effort to tackle loneliness and so

You may also be interested in these articles:

Cadent ranked fifth in the country as apprenticeships pass with distinction
Sector News
93% of @CadentGasLtd #apprentices complete their courses, earning a pa
SERC’s Driving to Success Set to Continue
Sector News
@S_ERC is delighted to have been awarded a funding to continue deliver
FE success at the inaugural Next Tourism Generation Student Awards Wales
Sector News
The Tourism Society Cymru in partnership with @NTGWales project based
5,000 apprentices – and counting!
Sector News
@AccessTraining is pleased to announce the enrolment of its 5,000th ap
Half a million vulnerable children are not attending school
Sector News
Following the news that almost half a million vulnerable children (who
Schools reopening conditions
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/04/21/schools-reopening-conditions/S
Government launches #LetsTalkLoneliness plan to support wellbeing during coronavirus lockdown
Sector News
The Government has launched a major effort to tackle loneliness and so
emlyon business school launches esports academic credits
Sector News
@emlyon business school is opening #esports to all students as part of
North Kent College places 2nd in the National League Tables
Sector News
North Kent College @NKCollege1 has ranked 2nd place nationally (out of
Bristol researchers set to begin COVID-19 vaccine trials
Sector News
The study will involve healthy volunteers between 18 and 55 with up to
Governments urged to act now to prevent coronavirus suicide risk
Sector News
There is growing concern about the far-reaching impact COVID-19 may ha
Former Henley College Student Transitions to Police Force
Sector News
@HenleyCol are always immensely proud of our students who progress to

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4458)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page