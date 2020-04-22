 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

5,000 apprentices – and counting!

Details
Hits: 55
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@AccessTraining is pleased to announce the enrolment of its 5,000th apprentice. As the country continues to face the Covid-19 crisis, it’s entirely fitting that this landmark placement is in the health care sector.

The learner in question is Menuka Basnet, Health Care Assistant for Nottingham Universities Hospitals NHS Trust. Menuka follows a long line of health care professionals whose enrolment on a Level 3 Health Care Apprenticeship has acted as the springboard into becoming a nurse. 

Corrina Hembury, Managing Director at Access Training, comments on why this particular apprenticeship programme plays such a pivotal role in our society, 

“Access Training has partnered with Nottingham Universities Hospitals NHS Trust and others in the health care sector for well over a decade. 

“Our Health Care learners are currently operating in a number of environments, from hospitals and care homes to day centres for children and young adults with specific medical needs.

“At the heart of their training is compassion. With so many patients currently separated from their families, it’s a quality that has never been more important.

“I’d like to congratulate Menuka on joining as our 5,000th apprentice. We’ve all witnessed the work of this most caring of professions over recent weeks, and I’ve no doubt others will be compelled to join her number.”

Menuka adds, 

“The NHS is undoubtedly a vital part of our DNA. You can see this in the public’s willingness to stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives, the weekly clap for NHS and key workers, and in the incredible fundraising efforts of Captain Tom Moore for NHS charities.

It’s given me an even greater determination to train to be a nurse. My Access apprenticeship is only the start of this incredible journey!”

You may also be interested in these articles:

emlyon business school launches esports academic credits
Sector News
@emlyon business school is opening #esports to all students as part of
North Kent College places 2nd in the National League Tables
Sector News
North Kent College @NKCollege1 has ranked 2nd place nationally (out of
SCHOOLS IGNORING GOVERNMENT INSTRUCTION ON PAYING SUPPLY TEACHERS
Sector News
According to @APSCo_org many schools are ignoring specific instruction
Universities need to be saved from bankruptcy during this crisis
Sector News
@EmmaHardyMP Shadow Minister for Universities, has called on the gover
How have universities and other higher education providers managed student accommodation during the coronavirus pandemic?
Sector News
The @OfficeStudents (OfS) has launched the first in a series of brief
Clyweliadau ar-lein yn agor ar gyfer y cwrs Theatr Gerdd
Sector News
Mae myfyrwyr sy’n gobeithio cael lle ar gwrs Tystysgrif AU Coleg Gŵ
Online auditions open for Musical Theatre course
Sector News
Students hoping to gain a place on Gower College Swansea’s HE Cert i
Bristol researchers set to begin COVID-19 vaccine trials
Sector News
The study will involve healthy volunteers between 18 and 55 with up to
Governments urged to act now to prevent coronavirus suicide risk
Sector News
There is growing concern about the far-reaching impact COVID-19 may ha
Former Henley College Student Transitions to Police Force
Sector News
@HenleyCol are always immensely proud of our students who progress to
AELP seeks legal advice in respect of training provider support
Sector News
@AELPUK statement concerning legal advice in respect of provider suppo
Survey of UK nurses and midwives finds worries over health, training and workload during COVID-19
Sector News
The results of @RCNResearchSoc survey published today (21 Apr) have hi

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4458)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page