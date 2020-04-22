 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Half a million vulnerable children are not attending school

Details
Hits: 64
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Following the news that almost half a million vulnerable children (who have been allocated emergency school places to keep them safe during the pandemic) did not attend school last week, Justin Reilly, former teacher and CEO at safeguarding specialist Impero Software, says that safeguarding was perhaps overlooked when schools closed, but that there is a practical solution:

Justin Reilly, former teacher and CEO at safeguarding specialist Impero Software:

“I think it’s fair to say that safeguarding wasn’t top of the list of considerations when the government decided to close schools. At the moment, more than half of schools in the UK use paper-based safeguarding reporting systems.

"They’re not fit for purpose – they don’t join the dots and help teachers spot concerning patterns. If this crisis has taught us anything it’s that safeguarding needs to move online so every relevant stakeholder, from teachers to social workers, can access up to date information.

"The sector needs to be discussing the safeguarding here and now, but also the reintegration of vulnerable children into the schooling system, especially, as these figures show, so many of them haven’t been attending during the lockdown.” 

Advertisement

SERCâ€™s Driving to Success Set to Continue
Sector News
@S_ERC is delighted to have been awarded a funding to continue deliver
Schools reopening conditions
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/04/21/schools-reopening-conditions/S
Government launches #LetsTalkLoneliness plan to support wellbeing during coronavirus lockdown
Sector News
The Government has launched a major effort to tackle loneliness and so

You may also be interested in these articles:

SERC’s Driving to Success Set to Continue
Sector News
@S_ERC is delighted to have been awarded a funding to continue deliver
FE success at the inaugural Next Tourism Generation Student Awards Wales
Sector News
The Tourism Society Cymru in partnership with @NTGWales project based
5,000 apprentices – and counting!
Sector News
@AccessTraining is pleased to announce the enrolment of its 5,000th ap
Schools reopening conditions
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/04/21/schools-reopening-conditions/S
Government launches #LetsTalkLoneliness plan to support wellbeing during coronavirus lockdown
Sector News
The Government has launched a major effort to tackle loneliness and so
emlyon business school launches esports academic credits
Sector News
@emlyon business school is opening #esports to all students as part of
North Kent College places 2nd in the National League Tables
Sector News
North Kent College @NKCollege1 has ranked 2nd place nationally (out of
Clyweliadau ar-lein yn agor ar gyfer y cwrs Theatr Gerdd
Sector News
Mae myfyrwyr sy’n gobeithio cael lle ar gwrs Tystysgrif AU Coleg Gŵ
Online auditions open for Musical Theatre course
Sector News
Students hoping to gain a place on Gower College Swansea’s HE Cert i
Bristol researchers set to begin COVID-19 vaccine trials
Sector News
The study will involve healthy volunteers between 18 and 55 with up to
Governments urged to act now to prevent coronavirus suicide risk
Sector News
There is growing concern about the far-reaching impact COVID-19 may ha
Former Henley College Student Transitions to Police Force
Sector News
@HenleyCol are always immensely proud of our students who progress to

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Oxbridge
Oxbridge has published a new article: Oxbridge Bursary Fund Extended To £60,000 After Phenomenal Demand 45 minutes ago
SERC
SERC has published a new article: SERC’s Driving to Success Set to Continue 49 minutes ago
Heini
Heini has published a new article: FE success at the inaugural Next Tourism Generation Student Awards Wales 2 hours 34 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4458)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page