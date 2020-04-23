 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Union warning on university finances ‘absolutely right’

Details
Hits: 526
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@UniversitiesUK response to @UCU and London Economics @LSEnews report 

In response to research published today (23 Apr) by London Economics for the University and College Union, Universities UK welcomes the new independent analysis into the potential economic and societal impact of the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic in higher education.

The report highlights the huge scale of the potential impact on students, universities, the jobs market, local communities and the wider economy if urgent action is not taken by government.

Universities UK has recently published a balanced package of proposals to government to mitigate these challenges and ensure the sector is able to play a key role in the UK’s recovery and awaits a response from government to this.

The Chief Executive of Universities UK, Alistair Jarvis, said:

“Universities have a vital role to play in the recovery of economies and communities. This helpful report highlights the critical financial risks for the sector which not only threaten this role but put some universities at risk of financial failure.

“The union is absolutely right to warn of the knock-on impacts this would have for jobs, regional economics, local communities and students.

“Government must take urgent action to provide the support which can ensure universities are able to weather these very serious challenges, and to protect students, maintain research, and retain our capacity to drive the recovery of the economy and communities.”

Universities UK’s own analysis shows that some institutions will be particularly impacted by any combined reduction in international student numbers and increased deferrals. Those are likely to have higher levels of external borrowing and lower levels of cash reserves.  This limits the ability of the most vulnerable institutions in this scenario to increase their borrowing to mitigate the consequences of reduced student numbers. 

Meanwhile institutions facing the greatest financial pressure in general have higher proportions of BAME students. This would mean that this group could be disproportionately affected if their institutions face financial difficulty and their institutions’ ability to provide a high-quality student experience is affected.

Advertisement

Hugh Baird College are very proud to have such inspirational and dedicated students, supporting the healthcare workforce and providing exceptional care
Sector News
@HughBaird Collegeâ€™s Health, Social Care, Nursing and Dental student
University of Plymouth Student receives national award to boost robotics studies
Sector News
@PlyUni student has been awarded a prestigious bursary by the Institut
List of standards with temporary discretions or flexibilities
Sector News
Last updated 24 April 2020Â This table includes links to information f

You may also be interested in these articles:

ESFA post-16 provider relief scheme
Sector News
Information about @ESFAgov support available for post-16 training prov
Providing apprenticeships during the coronavirus outbreak
Sector News
Guidance for apprentices, employers, training providers and assessment
Actions for FE colleges and providers during the coronavirus outbreak
Sector News
Guidance for further education #FE providers on maintaining education
Covid-19 support package for apprenticeships and adult education
Sector News
An important step from @EducationGovUK but still far from a fair appro
Hugh Baird College are very proud to have such inspirational and dedicated students, supporting the healthcare workforce and providing exceptional care
Sector News
@HughBaird College’s Health, Social Care, Nursing and Dental student
University of Plymouth Student receives national award to boost robotics studies
Sector News
@PlyUni student has been awarded a prestigious bursary by the Institut
List of standards with temporary discretions or flexibilities
Sector News
Last updated 24 April 2020 This table includes links to information f
Supporting our apprentices through lockdown
Sector News
@Steve_WillisLTD is one of the leading gas, plumbing and electrical tr
Ofqual's approach to VTQs is fair and based on consistent principles
Sector News
@Ofqual approach to VTQs is fair and based on consistent principles sa
Award-winning Barking & Dagenham College photography graduate gives tips on how succeed
Sector News
Award-winning photography graduate gives tips on how succeed @BarkingC
Surge in calls regarding redundancies and returning to work as employers plan their next steps
Sector News
@Peninsula_UK sees a surge in calls to their #HR advice line regarding
@HaveringCollege are pulling together to support local communities in the fight against COVID-19
Sector News
@HaveringCollege staff are playing their part in helping to support ou

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4469)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page