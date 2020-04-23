 
Cultivate your future with a career in horticulture @BordersCollege

Details
Horticulture plays an increasingly vital role in the way we shape our planet, helping to produce healthy plants, and fruit and vegetables for our ever-growing population.

Studying horticulture is a great way for you to learn about the science of growing produce while doing your bit for the environment, and Borders College can help get you on your way to a career that can make a difference.

At our Newtown St Boswells campus, we run horticulture at levels 1, 2 and 3, we have excellent facilities, strong industry partnerships and experienced teaching staff to help you learn the trade.

Great for the mind and soul, you will learn everything you need to know, and more, about establishing and maintaining plants and grassland, designing landscapes, pest control and managing planted areas.

On completion of your studies, you will have the knowledge to cultivate and propagate plants and use this to provide technical information to fruit, vegetable and flower growers, as well as farmers.

Horticulture plays an important role in how we live so there are plenty of job opportunities out there, including estate garden management; fruit and flower production and sales, golf course greenkeeping, landscaping and care of parks and outdoor spaces,

A career as a horticulturist is fulfilling – working outside with plants and soil and is nothing like a normal office job. So if this is the career for you, why not consider this as your next move.

The best time to plant a tree is 20 years ago. The second best time is NOW! The same goes for sowing the seeds of your future career. So make that difference, sign up today and grow your potential with Borders College.

