 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Cardiff and Vale College Lecturer Tracy returns to nursing on the front line

Details
Hits: 114
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Tracy Adams
@CAVC Health and Social Care Lecturer Tracy Adams decided to take pressure of the NHS and give up her Easter break to return to nursing full time.

A former Specialist Nurse before becoming one of CAVC’s industry specialist staff, Tracy retains her registration with the Nursing and Midwifery Council. The Cardiff and Vale University Health Board contacted Tracy In February asking if she’d like to return to nursing.

Tracy was determined to help as much as possible while juggling her new responsibilities with her role as a lecturer and supporting her students. But when the Easter holidays came along she decided to go back to working full time on the frontline.

Working in palliative care, Tracy provided vital end of life nursing care, symptom control and support for terminally ill patients for whom hospital was not an option. She worked tirelessly and selflessly to nurse patients in their homes.

“This has been the most humbling and emotional experience of my whole nursing career – I’ll never forget 2020!” Tracy said. “I will of course return to teaching now Summer Term has started in order to support Access to Nursing learners who are so anxious about securing their university offers for September.

“Please stay safe and follow government guidelines during this unprecedented time.”

Cardiff and Vale College Principal Kay Martin said: “All of us at CAVC would like to commend and thank Tracy, along with all the other nurses, doctors, NHS staff and key workers who continue to work tirelessly to keep us safe during these uncertain times.

“We see the communities we represent across as the Capital Region as being at the heart of that we do. That is why we want to do our bit as well.

“The College is linking with our network of employers and community contacts to source much needed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and make it available to those who need it in our community. Anyone can help.”

If you have a stock of PPE in your business/ possession, you can donate it to CAVC to make available to front-line staff at this time. We are not just looking for donations -if you are a supplier of PPE and have available stocks now and in future weeks, please let us know. We are also looking to generate funds to purchase stocks and make them available to those who need them at this time.

We are looking for:

  • Masks
  • Gloves
  • Gowns
  • Goggles

Ideally these would be the types commonly used in healthcare settings. However, if you have any of the above kit usually used within a different sector, for example construction or automotive, it still may be very valuable to help protect some frontline staff where some protection is better than none. 

Advertisement

New dates for free embedding maths and English in apprenticeships webinars
Sector News
Free embedding maths and English in #apprenticeships webinars @E_T_Fou
Surge in online health and social care training - #EducateWhilstYouIsolate
Sector News
Education and training experts @_LearningCurve have launched a drive t
Learning Curve Group donate 29 ipads and PPE to South Tees Hospital NHS Trust
Sector News
Training provider @_LearningCurve have donated 29 digital tablets and

The College has donated our stocks of the above usually used by staff and students in places like science labs or construction/ automotive workshops/ catering.  

To donate, or if you have any questions around stocks you may have to donate or supply the College with, please contact us via: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

New dates for free embedding maths and English in apprenticeships webinars
Sector News
Free embedding maths and English in #apprenticeships webinars @E_T_Fou
Surge in online health and social care training - #EducateWhilstYouIsolate
Sector News
Education and training experts @_LearningCurve have launched a drive t
Learning Curve Group donate 29 ipads and PPE to South Tees Hospital NHS Trust
Sector News
Training provider @_LearningCurve have donated 29 digital tablets and
Bangor FM presenter to feature on BBC Radio Ulster about soda bread recipe
Sector News
@S_ERC - @BangorFM presenter Shirley Graham is to feature on a @bbcrad
Alumni networks instil resilience in challenging times: Future First research
Sector News
@TeacherTapp research for @FutureFirstOrg with alumni reveals what lea
UK Parliament offers free online learning resources during the #Coronavirus outbreak to for 5- 16 year olds
Sector News
@UKParliament offers free online #HomeLearning resources to parents an
Digital minister urges parents to follow new guidance to keep children safe online during lockdown
Sector News
The government has today (Thursday 23 April) published new advice to h
Our universities need proper support in the months ahead
Sector News
Responding to the new report by London Economics @LSEnews and @UCU abo
Imperial geoscientists complete UK's first MSc virtual field trip
Sector News
As part of @ImperialCollege's move to #RemoteLearning, thirty-five MSc
Exeter College links up with Food4Heroes to provide meals for NHS staff
Sector News
@ExeterCollege has offered its state-of-the-art industrial kitchen fac
Employees must be able to disconnect from work to combat stress during CV-19 crisis
Sector News
@themyersbriggs urges managers #stressawareness to enable employees to
Plymouth academics named among the UK’s rising research stars
Sector News
Dr Fouragnan, from the School of Psychology, is Head of the Brain Stim

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4466)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page