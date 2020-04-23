UK Parliament offers free online learning resources during the #Coronavirus outbreak to for 5- 16 year olds

@UKParliament offers free online #HomeLearning resources to parents and teachers for 5- 16 year olds #HomeSchooling during the #Covid_19 epidemic

With parents and teachers adjusting to home schooling, UK Parliament’s free online resources can help children learn about the work of the UK Parliament from the comfort of their home.

Free online resource

Designed for children aged 5 to post-16, UK Parliament’s award-winning resources include activities, videos, games and downloadable books. From experiencing what it’s like to be an MP for a week, to learning how laws are made, the resources cover topics across the UK curricula, including elections, debating, British Values and the work and role of UK Parliament in our democracy.

Discover free online resources here.

UK Parliament’s 360° virtual tour

Take a closer look at famous rooms inside UK Parliament including the medieval Westminster Hall and the iconic Commons and Lords debating Chambers. Other highlights include St. Stephen’s Hall, where suffragettes chained themselves in protest in the early 20th century, and Central Lobby, the very heart of the building, where the public exercise their democratic rights by ‘lobbying’ MPs.

The virtual tour can be used to teach students about history, citizenship and democracy. Explore the virtual tour here.

Learn Live video sessions

UK Parliament’s Learn Live video sessions are a fun, interactive way to engage pupils aged 5-16 with a range of different topics. Sessions currently available to watch online include:

Votes for Women

How UK Parliament Works

How laws are made

Campaigning

The Budget

Watch a session here.

