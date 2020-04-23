 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Bangor FM presenter to feature on BBC Radio Ulster about soda bread recipe

Details
Hits: 125
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Bangor FM presenter to feature on BBC Radio Ulster
@S_ERC -  @BangorFM presenter Shirley Graham is to feature on a @bbcradioulster show, after her video for a soda bread recipe was shared on the station’s Facebook page.

Shirley, who has been a volunteer presenter at the station since October 2017 and who successfully completed An Introduction to Broadcast Journalism part-time course at SERC in 2018, is the second presenter this year to be spotted by BBC producers.  

Cormac McCovey, who is just finishing Year 1 of his Creative Media Production course at SERC in Bangor, co-presented The Kerry McClean Show on Radio Ulster in February, after being chosen to take part in the BBC’s Under-25 season.

Shirley, who is now presenting her afternoon Bangor FM show from home, is delighted to be given the opportunity to appear on the BBC. Shirley said, “I decided to do a Facebook Live for family and friends just for a bit of fun, as I am well known for my work at Groomsport’s Cockle Row Cottages, where I make soda bread over a turf fire.

“I have developed so many skills at Bangor FM – from live presenting, interviewing guests and even compering a charity event. Doing this video was natural to me now, which is why I was surprised when Jonnie Crawford from BBC Radio Ulster contacted me, saying he was impressed by my presenting skills!”

Bangor FM Station Manager, Paul Cromie, is delighted to see the station’s presenters progressing on to national radio. He said, “This year has seen the station’s presence grow significantly, not just with our presenters appearing on the BBC, but also with how we are becoming a trusted source of community information during the lockdown period. It is an indication of the professionalism and hard work of all our presenters.”

You can hear Shirley’s interview about her soda bread recipe on BBC Radio Ulster’s ‘Kintra’ programme on Sunday 26 April at 6pm. Her soda bread making video can been seen on the pinned post on Bangor FM’s Facebook page.

The station is still broadcasting 24 hours a day during the lockdown period, with presenter-led shows and community interviews Monday-Thursday, 3pm-5pm.

Bangor FM is owned and operated by SERC. You can listen on 107.9 FM in Bangor or online, through Tunein, Smart Speaker or www.bangorfmradio.com

 

Advertisement

New dates for free embedding maths and English in apprenticeships webinars
Sector News
Free embedding maths and English in #apprenticeships webinars @E_T_Fou
Surge in online health and social care training - #EducateWhilstYouIsolate
Sector News
Education and training experts @_LearningCurve have launched a drive t
Learning Curve Group donate 29 ipads and PPE to South Tees Hospital NHS Trust
Sector News
Training provider @_LearningCurve have donated 29 digital tablets and

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

New dates for free embedding maths and English in apprenticeships webinars
Sector News
Free embedding maths and English in #apprenticeships webinars @E_T_Fou
Surge in online health and social care training - #EducateWhilstYouIsolate
Sector News
Education and training experts @_LearningCurve have launched a drive t
Learning Curve Group donate 29 ipads and PPE to South Tees Hospital NHS Trust
Sector News
Training provider @_LearningCurve have donated 29 digital tablets and
Alumni networks instil resilience in challenging times: Future First research
Sector News
@TeacherTapp research for @FutureFirstOrg with alumni reveals what lea
UK Parliament offers free online learning resources during the #Coronavirus outbreak to for 5- 16 year olds
Sector News
@UKParliament offers free online #HomeLearning resources to parents an
Cardiff and Vale College Lecturer Tracy returns to nursing on the front line
Sector News
@CAVC Health and Social Care Lecturer Tracy Adams decided to take pres
Digital minister urges parents to follow new guidance to keep children safe online during lockdown
Sector News
The government has today (Thursday 23 April) published new advice to h
Our universities need proper support in the months ahead
Sector News
Responding to the new report by London Economics @LSEnews and @UCU abo
Imperial geoscientists complete UK's first MSc virtual field trip
Sector News
As part of @ImperialCollege's move to #RemoteLearning, thirty-five MSc
Exeter College links up with Food4Heroes to provide meals for NHS staff
Sector News
@ExeterCollege has offered its state-of-the-art industrial kitchen fac
Employees must be able to disconnect from work to combat stress during CV-19 crisis
Sector News
@themyersbriggs urges managers #stressawareness to enable employees to
Plymouth academics named among the UK’s rising research stars
Sector News
Dr Fouragnan, from the School of Psychology, is Head of the Brain Stim

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4466)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page