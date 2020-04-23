Bangor FM presenter to feature on BBC Radio Ulster about soda bread recipe

@S_ERC - @BangorFM presenter Shirley Graham is to feature on a @bbcradioulster show, after her video for a soda bread recipe was shared on the station’s Facebook page.

Shirley, who has been a volunteer presenter at the station since October 2017 and who successfully completed An Introduction to Broadcast Journalism part-time course at SERC in 2018, is the second presenter this year to be spotted by BBC producers.

Cormac McCovey, who is just finishing Year 1 of his Creative Media Production course at SERC in Bangor, co-presented The Kerry McClean Show on Radio Ulster in February, after being chosen to take part in the BBC’s Under-25 season.

Shirley, who is now presenting her afternoon Bangor FM show from home, is delighted to be given the opportunity to appear on the BBC. Shirley said, “I decided to do a Facebook Live for family and friends just for a bit of fun, as I am well known for my work at Groomsport’s Cockle Row Cottages, where I make soda bread over a turf fire.

“I have developed so many skills at Bangor FM – from live presenting, interviewing guests and even compering a charity event. Doing this video was natural to me now, which is why I was surprised when Jonnie Crawford from BBC Radio Ulster contacted me, saying he was impressed by my presenting skills!”

Bangor FM Station Manager, Paul Cromie, is delighted to see the station’s presenters progressing on to national radio. He said, “This year has seen the station’s presence grow significantly, not just with our presenters appearing on the BBC, but also with how we are becoming a trusted source of community information during the lockdown period. It is an indication of the professionalism and hard work of all our presenters.”

You can hear Shirley’s interview about her soda bread recipe on BBC Radio Ulster’s ‘Kintra’ programme on Sunday 26 April at 6pm. Her soda bread making video can been seen on the pinned post on Bangor FM’s Facebook page.

The station is still broadcasting 24 hours a day during the lockdown period, with presenter-led shows and community interviews Monday-Thursday, 3pm-5pm.

Bangor FM is owned and operated by SERC. You can listen on 107.9 FM in Bangor or online, through Tunein, Smart Speaker or www.bangorfmradio.com

