Surge in online health and social care training - #EducateWhilstYouIsolate

Education and training experts @_LearningCurve have launched a drive to support people across the Tees Valley who are in isolation to gain qualifications by studying online.

The training provider, who has centres in Middlesbrough and Hartlepool, has seen more than 1,100 people living in the Tees Valley express an interest in undertaking online learning in the health and social care sector. Almost 20,000 people in total registered online to complete a qualification since Learning Curve’s #EducateWhilstYouIsolate campaign launched just four weeks ago.

There are over 40 nationally recognised qualifications that cover a range of subjects and sectors including Health and Social Care, Mental Health Awareness, Understanding Autism, as well as courses suitable for those working in the hospitality sector. The courses, funded via the Tees Valley Mayor and Combined Authority’s devolved Adult Education Budget, can all be accessed and completed online, with remote support from a tutor via phone or email.

The increase in demand to study online has been seen by learners who have been furloughed or are isolating and want to fill their time and strengthen their knowledge. Whilst people are unable to work for their employer whilst furloughed, they can still undertake training and CPD.

As part of Tees Valley’s devolution deal, the Tees Valley Mayor and Combined Authority have responsibility for a £30million per year Adult Education Budget, to deliver adult skills provision to learners aged 19+ who live in the region. This allows money to be targeted in a way that will best benefit the area, and is on top of the £55million for education, employment and skills being invested as part of a Tees Valley Investment Plan.

Brenda McLeish, Chief Executive at Learning Curve Group, said: “We’ve had an overwhelming response from individuals across the Tees Valley looking to study an online course whilst in isolation. We’re delighted to have the support of the Tees Valley Mayor and Combined Authority to allow learners to be funded for a range of accredited and recognised qualifications.

“There is no doubt that we are navigating through uncharted waters with the Coronavirus outbreak, but our priority is to support learners across the Tees Valley in gaining vital skills and qualifications to support them once this crisis is over. Studying online is a great way to keep your mind busy whilst adding real value to your CV.”

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “Learning Curve is a fantastic provider delivering locally, and the work they have done to expand their courses in the unprecedented times caused by the coronavirus outbreak is amazing.

“Having home-grown talent, especially in the health and social care sector, is vitally important and it’s great to see so many local people wanting to train in this essential sector.

“We are only able to quickly respond to demand, like we have done with Learning Curve, because we have control of our Adult Education Budget. We’re able to be flexible and can react to situations such as the ongoing pandemic.

“This isn’t just about helping local people on the path to even more high-quality, rewarding, home-grown careers. This at-home training also provides people with a drive to succeed and a sense of enthusiasm for increased job options and opportunities, vital to their mental health at this time.”