Learning Curve Group donate 29 ipads and PPE to South Tees Hospital NHS Trust

Training provider @_LearningCurve have donated 29 digital tablets and valuable PPE to South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust to support staff and patients during to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Learning Curve Group is dedicated to helping in the battle against Covid-19 in any way they can. Donating the tablets, they hope means patients are able to have contact with the outside world and loved ones. Since visitors are restricted on hospital wards, staff have witnessed many heart-breaking situations which could have been made a little bit better if families could communicate with their loved ones.

Earlier on in the pandemic The Learning Curve Group Charity Foundation decided to help ease the pressure on those worst affected groups and charities in County Durham and donated the entire funds of over £20k to support front-line community groups as the uncertainty continued.

Alongside the tablets, Learning Curve Group’s academies have donated PPE, too. Their Sunderland Construction Academy and Hartlepool Beauty Academy donated masks and gloves to a local GP practice in Sunderland and South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Their caring and compassionate staff members are also giving a helping hand in whichever way they can. One example is Tutor Rebecca Pattinson, who has been busy making scrub bags and mask holders which have been distributed to care homes and hospitals including Auckland Park - Mental Health Hospital. Rebecca is busy making more which will be sent to Darlington and Durham Hospitals.

Brenda McLeish, CEO Learning Curve Group, said: “It was a privilege to be able to support NHS patients at South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust with the donation of 29 tablets. There’s never been a more challenging time and being able to help connect patients to their families is the least we could do.

I am delighted that we've also been able to donate the remaining essential PPE from our academies and am exceptionally proud of Rebecca for using her own time to make scrub bags and mask holders for the frontline staff.

People are at the centre of everything we do, so earlier on in the pandemic we made an important decision to change the pillars upon which The Learning Curve Group Charity Foundation fund was going to be accessed we donated the entire fund of over £20k to support front-line community groups and local charities in County Durham as the uncertainty continues with the aim of supporting those who are in need of funds more than ever”.

Beverley Smith of South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “Thanks to the donations of tablets from Learning Curve Group, patients are able to communicate to those who can’t visit. What some would see as small gestures have such a huge impact on our patients and I can’t thank them enough for their amazing donation of IPADs for our patients to use. So appreciated”.