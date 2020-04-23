Get creative and enter Our Havering Heroes competition to win fantastic prizes!

#OurHaveringHeroes - There have been many heroes applauded during the #Coronavirus crisis – and now we are asking school pupils in Years 7 to 11 to pay tribute to their own Havering Hero in this fantastic competition!

With almost £1,000 in prizemoney up for grabs, the competition aims to bring the community together during these unprecedented times.

Youngsters are being asked to get creative to showcase someone in their neighbourhood who inspires them or who has made a positive impact on their lives. This could be a family member, pet, friend, teacher, doctor, nurse, postman - anyone they would call their own personal Hero!

Entries can be in any creative form such as artwork, poetry, a short story, a musical performance or photography – and the winners will be chosen by a panel of judges consisting of the Mayor of Havering, representatives from the Met Police, Havering Council and the NHS.

All competition entries will be showcased in a special portfolio at The Havering Museum for visitors to view and will be uploaded to our website.

There are some great prizes up for grabs. We are giving the overall winner a £100 voucher with another £100 cash going towards their school. The runner-up will receive a £75 voucher with £75 cash for their school and the third place will receive a £60 voucher with £60 in cash for their school.

There are also 10 prizes of £50 vouchers for the highly commended entrants. All winners will receive Certificates of Achievement presented by the Mayor of Havering in his Chambers, once it is safe to do so.

Entries should be sent to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. along with the entrant’s full name, year group and school.

Look out for the #OurHaveringHeroes tag on our social media – Facebook, Twitter and Instagram - to keep up to date with the competition. The closing date for entries is Thursday 14th May 2020.

Please read the full terms and conditions before entering:

The closing date is Thursday 14 May 2020. One entry per student. The finalists and overall winner will be selected by a panel of judges. Prizes totalling nearly £1,000 will be awarded to the selected finalists and the overall winner (the overall winner will receive a prize to the value of £100 and also a prize for their school). All entries must be the student’s own work. All entries may be used by Havering Colleges’ Marketing Team, online and print, and may be shared with local news providers. Entry into the competition will be deemed acceptance of these terms and conditions.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page