Bristol University's Vice-Chancellor gives 20% of salary to support Student Hardship Fund

COVID-19: Update from @BristolUni Vice-Chancellor and Executive Board

The pay cuts will be 20 percent for the Vice-Chancellor and ten percent for other members of the Executive Board. Fifty percent of the funds will go into the University of Bristol Student Hardship Fund and the remainder will accrue as savings to the University budget.

The University is taking a range of measures which will support long-term sustainability of the institution and ensure that we can continue to provide high quality research, and teaching and learning for all of our students.

Our priority is to minimise – wherever possible – the impact on our people.

Professor Hugh Brady, Vice-Chancellor and President, said:

“As an Executive team, we are honoured to be part of an extraordinary institution. I would like to express my gratitude to all staff who are working so hard in these extraordinary times. Many have been asking what they can do to help the University through this challenging time, and these offers are a powerful expression of Bristol’s collegial community.

“As one of the UK's leading research-intensive universities, we are determined to play our part in the local, national and global fight against COVID-19 and recognise our obligation to contribute to the regional and national economic recovery effort in the future.”

