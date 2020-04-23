 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Future research and innovation leaders backed through flagship fellowships

Details
Hits: 88
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Dr Sarah Rouse pipetting in a lab

Three Imperial researchers have been awarded Future Leader Fellowships from UK Research and Innovation to tackle pressing global challenges.

The prestigious fellowships were established to support a new generation of rising stars. They provide early career academics with the flexibility and time they need to tackle ambitious challenges.

The three researchers will investigate how to use nature’s solar cells to power sustainable chemistry, develop a new understanding of single cells, and map cellular pathways involved in ageing.

They each receive around £1.5m to support them for four years and allow them to grow their own teams.

Sir Mark Walport, Chief Executive of UK Research and Innovation, said: “The Future Leaders Fellowships are UKRI’s flagship talent programme, designed to foster and nurture the research and innovation leaders of the future.

“We are delighted to support these outstanding researchers and innovators across universities, research organisations and businesses.”

Powered by light

Dr Tanai CardonaDr Tanai Cardona from the Department of Life Sciences will lead the new Molecular Evolution Lab at Imperial. He will study the origin and evolution of photosynthesis, including crucial components called photosystems – nature’s own solar cells. He wants to uncover in precise detail how photosystems evolved through billions of years and how they continue to evolve today.

He plans to use their evolutionary history, in combination with a series of genetic engineering approaches, to develop photosystems that could carry out complex new green and sustainable chemical reactions entirely powered by light.

Dr Cardona said: “I have always dreamed about leading my own research group, and have been working hard towards accomplishing that. The Future Leaders Fellowship will allow me to consolidate and expand my group into the Molecular Evolution Lab.

“The award allows me not only to combine my two biggest research passions, photosynthesis and evolution, but also to merge fundamental research with more applied perspectives focused on tackling some of the sustainability challenges that we face now.”

Understanding every cell

Dr Philipp ThomasDr Philipp Thomas from the Department of Mathematics will develop the maths for new models of living cells. Cells do not act all the same way, even if they are the same type, due to randomness during reactions between cells, and during cell growth and division.

This makes it difficult to reliably predict the behaviour of cells – how they normally act, what goes wrong in disease, and how they will respond to drugs.

By creating new mathematical models for how cells act and interact, and combining these with time-lapse microscopy of single cells, Dr Thomas hopes to provide crucial understanding of cell functioning.

Advertisement

â€œKEEP BRITAIN TRAININGâ€ 120,000 APPRENTICESHIPS COULD GO AS A DIRECT RESULT OF COVID-19
Sector News
SKILLS FEDERATION LAUNCHES â€œKEEP BRITAIN TRAININGâ€ CAMPAIGN AND C
COVID-19: How to manage the disappointment of sporting events being postponed and keep your training on track
Sector News
With major sporting events such as the London Marathon, due to take pl
Recommended reading for your lockdown list
Sector News
With the coronavirus lockdown extended for a few more weeks at least,

He said: “The fellowship will enable me to start an intensive research programme of collaborative research and gather a team that is world-leading in single-cell analysis.”

Unravelling membranes

Dr Sarah RouseDr Sarah Rouse from the Department of Life Sciences uses multidisciplinary methods, including molecular simulations, X-ray crystallography and cryoEM, to investigate the structural biology of cell membranes. She will tackle new and unexplored questions about mitochondrial lipid signalling pathways within membranes that are critical in ageing and age-related disorders, such as neurodegenerative disease, cardiomyopathies (heart-related diseases) and cancer.

She said: “The £1.5m funding for the first four years will allow me to build my independent research group and fund its core activities. The fellowship’s unique format, with its emphasis on innovation and leadership, will allow me to drive research and be at the forefront of the field.”

Another key aim of the Fellowship is to promote collaboration and knowledge exchange between academic and industry partners. This kind of broad outlook, Dr Rouse says, “will allow my group to translate our research findings into broader societal impact by exploring therapeutic and diagnostic avenues at the earliest opportunity.”

She continues: “The support I have received from Imperial’s research community has been invaluable in both securing this Fellowship and exploring routes to commercialisation of my research, via opportunities like the Techcelerate programme. I’d particularly like to acknowledge the Postdocs and Fellows Development Centre and the Life Science Research Manager, Richard Bowman.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

“KEEP BRITAIN TRAINING” 120,000 APPRENTICESHIPS COULD GO AS A DIRECT RESULT OF COVID-19
Sector News
SKILLS FEDERATION LAUNCHES “KEEP BRITAIN TRAINING” CAMPAIGN AND C
Coleg Cambria Lecturers manufacturing vital PPE at college and from home for frontline workers
Sector News
@ColegCambria LECTURERS are working full time to produce hundreds of s
Liberal Democrats lead cross-party call for Covid-19 grants to help students in difficulty
Sector News
The @LibDems are leading a cross-party call urging the Government to s
Get creative and enter Our Havering Heroes competition to win fantastic prizes!
Sector News
#OurHaveringHeroes - There have been many heroes applauded during the
Havering College Foundation Skills students working on the NHS front line
Sector News
@HaveringCollege are very proud of two of our Foundation Skills studen
Havering College teams up with former engineering student to produce door pullers for NHS workers
Sector News
A former student has collaborated with the @HaveringCollege head of En
COVID-19: How to manage the disappointment of sporting events being postponed and keep your training on track
Sector News
With major sporting events such as the London Marathon, due to take pl
Recommended reading for your lockdown list
Sector News
With the coronavirus lockdown extended for a few more weeks at least,
College lends its hands, its expertise and even its car parks in the fight against Covid-19
Sector News
Over the past month, London South East Colleges @LSEColleges has been
New dates for free embedding maths and English in apprenticeships webinars
Sector News
Free embedding maths and English in #apprenticeships webinars @E_T_Fou
Surge in online health and social care training - #EducateWhilstYouIsolate
Sector News
Education and training experts @_LearningCurve have launched a drive t
Learning Curve Group donate 29 ipads and PPE to South Tees Hospital NHS Trust
Sector News
Training provider @_LearningCurve have donated 29 digital tablets and

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Ilias Kiritsis
Ilias Kiritsis has published a new article: “KEEP BRITAIN TRAINING” 120,000 APPRENTICESHIPS COULD GO AS A DIRECT RESULT OF COVID-19 26 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 5 hours 36 minutes ago

Our Health Heroes awards 2019 - #OurHealthHeroes

Our Health Heroes awards 2019 - #OurHealthHeroes

Enjoy some of the highlights from the 2019 Our Health Heroes awards - #OurHealthHeroes.

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 5 hours 36 minutes ago

RT @OneFileUK: How will the diffusion of innovation change Apprenticeships delivery and the End Point Assessment process? https://t.co/6NSW…
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4468)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page