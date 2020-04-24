Barton Peveril Sixth Form College's Award Winning Sailor

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

@BartonPeveril Sixth Form College student Monique Vennis-Ozanne won the Royal Yachting Association (@RYA) Regional Youth Sailor of the Year Award, during the annual RYA Dinghy Show in London’s Alexandra Palace on Sunday 1st March 2020.

Vennis-Ozanne, who formerly attended Crofton School, was presented the award by Team GB Sailing’s Olympic Gold Medallist Hannah Mills and Olympic Silver Medallist Eilidh McIntyre.

The Barton Peveril student, who also benefits from the Talented Athlete Scholarship Scheme (TASS), earned the award for her success in competition this year. Vennis-Ozanne was the first ever woman to win the GJW Direct Bloody Mary Pursuit Race, in the competition’s 45-year history. The A Level student was also praised for her work with local Hill Head Sailing Club, where she helps to inspire the next generation and get them more involved with the sport.

As a prize for the award, the Barton Peveril student has been given the opportunity to sail with British Sailing Team members at the Weymouth and Portland National Sailing Academy.

On winning the award, Monique Vennis-Ozanne said:

“It feels really amazing to be recognised for my sailing and really great to be given this once in a lifetime opportunity to have a days sailing with some of the legendary names in sailing.”

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News @Ofqual approach to VTQs is fair and based on consistent principles sa Sector News @Peninsula_UK sees a surge in calls to their #HR advice line regarding Sector News @HaveringCollege staff are playing their part in helping to support ou