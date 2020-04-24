 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Barton Peveril Sixth Form College's Award Winning Sailor

Details
Hits: 93
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@BartonPeveril Sixth Form College student Monique Vennis-Ozanne won the Royal Yachting Association (@RYA) Regional Youth Sailor of the Year Award, during the annual RYA Dinghy Show in London’s Alexandra Palace on Sunday 1st March 2020.

Vennis-Ozanne, who formerly attended Crofton School, was presented the award by Team GB Sailing’s Olympic Gold Medallist Hannah Mills and Olympic Silver Medallist Eilidh McIntyre.

The Barton Peveril student, who also benefits from the Talented Athlete Scholarship Scheme (TASS), earned the award for her success in competition this year. Vennis-Ozanne was the first ever woman to win the GJW Direct Bloody Mary Pursuit Race, in the competition’s 45-year history. The A Level student was also praised for her work with local Hill Head Sailing Club, where she helps to inspire the next generation and get them more involved with the sport.

As a prize for the award, the Barton Peveril student has been given the opportunity to sail with British Sailing Team members at the Weymouth and Portland National Sailing Academy.

On winning the award, Monique Vennis-Ozanne said:

“It feels really amazing to be recognised for my sailing and really great to be given this once in a lifetime opportunity to have a days sailing with some of the legendary names in sailing.”

Advertisement

Ofqual's approach to VTQs is fair and based on consistent principles
Sector News
@Ofqual approach to VTQs is fair and based on consistent principles sa
Surge in calls regarding redundancies and returning to work as employers plan their next steps
Sector News
@Peninsula_UK sees a surge in calls to their #HR advice line regarding
@HaveringCollege are pulling together to support local communities in the fight against COVID-19
Sector News
@HaveringCollege staff are playing their part in helping to support ou

You may also be interested in these articles:

A new reality creates the need for students to have new solutions, ideas and creativity
Sector News
The Water Boys Quench Thirst for #Innovation @S_ERC for @CatalystInc I
Key principles which awarding organisations will have to meet: Vocational and technical qualifications, and other general qualifications, in 2020
Sector News
Sally Collier, Chief Regulator, Ofqual, has responded today (23 Apr) t
Extra £12 million support to keep young people at risk of neglect or abuse safe during the Coronavirus outbreak
Sector News
Vulnerable children most at risk of neglect, violence or exploitation
Ofqual's approach to VTQs is fair and based on consistent principles
Sector News
@Ofqual approach to VTQs is fair and based on consistent principles sa
Surge in calls regarding redundancies and returning to work as employers plan their next steps
Sector News
@Peninsula_UK sees a surge in calls to their #HR advice line regarding
@HaveringCollege are pulling together to support local communities in the fight against COVID-19
Sector News
@HaveringCollege staff are playing their part in helping to support ou
“KEEP BRITAIN TRAINING” 120,000 APPRENTICESHIPS COULD GO AS A DIRECT RESULT OF COVID-19
Sector News
SKILLS FEDERATION LAUNCHES “KEEP BRITAIN TRAINING” CAMPAIGN AND C
Havering College teams up with former engineering student to produce door pullers for NHS workers
Sector News
A former student has collaborated with the @HaveringCollege head of En
Bristol University's Vice-Chancellor gives 20% of salary to support Student Hardship Fund
Sector News
COVID-19: Update from @BristolUni Vice-Chancellor and Executive BoardT
COVID-19: How to manage the disappointment of sporting events being postponed and keep your training on track
Sector News
With major sporting events such as the London Marathon, due to take pl
Recommended reading for your lockdown list
Sector News
With the coronavirus lockdown extended for a few more weeks at least,
Future research and innovation leaders backed through flagship fellowships
Sector News
Three Imperial researchers have been awarded Future Leader Fellowships

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4469)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page