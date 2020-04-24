A new reality creates the need for students to have new solutions, ideas and creativity

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

The Water Boys Quench Thirst for #Innovation @S_ERC for @CatalystInc Invent Programme 2020

Undeterred by the restrictions of lockdown, a group of South Eastern Regional College applied science students have been working remotely in order to submit their application for the prestigious Catalyst Inc Invent Programme 2020.

The group, who are currently studying on the BTEC Level 3 National Foundation Diploma in Applied Science at SERC’s Lisburn Campus, Johnny McQuillan (Glenavy), Paul French (Lisburn) and Martin McKeown (Moira) have designed and prototyped a low-cost, low-tech solution to the problem of water contaminated by nitrates and phosphates.

Their solution is a physical and chemical filter which removes 90% of nitrates from polluted water and a high level of phosphates.

The by-product of the chemical reaction, calcium nitrate, can be used as a fertiliser for soil.

Johnny McQuillan explained to us why they wanted to enter the competition,

“We have entered many competitions this past year such as BT Young Scientist 2020, Eco-Unesco Young Environmentalist Award and each step, as well as encouragement, support and enthusiasm of our Science Lecturer, Michael Homes, has spurred us on. We all agreed that entering Invent 2020 presented a great opportunity to further voice our project and show the public the problem that we are facing and that we may have an efficient and cost-effective solution. We started this project as we are all interested in the subject of Environmental Sciences and we believe that the project has a lot of potential to do a lot of good in the world and we were determined not to let something like a pandemic lockdown stand in our way.”

Aurla McLoughlin, from SERC’s Enterprise and Entrepreneurship team said,

“Invent is an annual competition which we actively encourage our students to get involved. It recognises and rewards local innovations and proof of concept ideas that have the greatest commercial potential and the Water Boys are hoping to attract the attention of the judges with their innovative product, a solution to the problem of water contamination, which as you can image, would have far reaching impact across the planet.

“Winners not only receive share of a £33,000 prize fund to accelerate development of their inventions, but all competitors have the opportunity to gain high profile exposure, validate their ideas and gain access to a quality network of influencers. It is a very tough competition and last year SERC had students through to the semi-finals which was an amazing achievement, so we have the highest hopes for Johnny, Paul and Martin to excel given their determination to submit their entry. We wish them all good luck from SERC.”

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News @Ofqual approach to VTQs is fair and based on consistent principles sa Sector News @Peninsula_UK sees a surge in calls to their #HR advice line regarding Sector News @HaveringCollege staff are playing their part in helping to support ou

Despite the current situation we find ourselves in, Invent programme manager Kerry McGarvey said,

"At times like this when there is so much uncertainty and fear, innovation is needed more than ever. A new reality creates the need for new solutions, ideas and creativity and this is what Invent is about."

Judging will be done remotely and the team at Catalyst and winners will be announced in October 2020.