Award-winning Barking & Dagenham College photography graduate gives tips on how succeed

A photography graduate, who has had great success since graduating from her college, was the star guest on an online Q&A session this week.

Jamie-Louise Davis graduated from Barking & Dagenham College in 2010 with an HND in Photography; she now works for Paramount Pictures as well as being an award winning short film producer in her own right.

The 29 year old met virtually with 25 current students plus recent alumni who were eager to hear her tips about succeeding in the film industry.

After college, Jamie-Louise went to university to do a BA in Photography, skipping the first year thanks to her HND. She says: “I left uni, not knowing what I wanted to do, so I went travelling; I came back and started working in the city within insurance because I needed money; Sadly I was made redundant a couple of years later. However, I used my redundancy money to pay for a Master of Arts degree in Film; without losing my job I would never have been able to do that, so there was a silver lining to that unfortunate situation.

“I always loved moving image and it was the perfect way to combine my project management skills from the insurance world and my love of art and photography.”

After completing her master’s degree, Jamie-Louise started temping in media companies and then landed her role at Paramount Pictures. She is the assistant to the Creative Director of Europe, Middle East and Africa. Along with team members, Jamie and her boss control the theatrical distribution and marketing for all Paramount films within those territories.

Not only does she work for Paramount Pictures, but she also set up her own, independent production company called House 38. Her last film ’Trigger Finger' travelled around the world at 12 festivals, winning 8 awards. She is currently working on her first feature film GENi.

So what advice would Jamie-Louise give other people starting out in the film industry? “Use the skills you learn in creative ways and you will find what you love….then do that!

“Find someone you admire and ask questions, most people are happy to talk and help; contact them cold and ask for a coffee…worst case they ignore your email, best case they become a friend, mentor, colleague and part of your network.”

David Bennett, Programme Leader for Photography at the College has arranged for a series of virtual chats with industry professionals during the #coronavirus pandemic. He explains: “We’ve done this to motivate students in these uncertain times; to use technology to bring industry creatives into students’ homes, instead of the college's photography department.”

