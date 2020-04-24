 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Surge in calls regarding redundancies and returning to work as employers plan their next steps

Details
Hits: 52
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@Peninsula_UK sees a surge in calls to their #HR advice line regarding #furlough redundancies and returning to work as employers plan their next steps 

Over the past few days, global employment law consultancy, Peninsula, has seen a 17% increase in calls from business owners seeking advice on redundancies and preparing for a return back to the office, as their mind-set moves from crisis management to planning.

With the Job Retention Scheme up and running and many staff furloughed, Peninsula, who acts an HR hotline for over 40,000 UK businesses has received thousands of calls from employers looking for advice on what steps they need to take next to get ready for the end of lockdown. 

Commenting on the call queries, Kate Palmer, Associate Director of Advisory at Peninsula, said:

"It may still seem some way off, but we are already seeing a surge in calls from businesses looking for support on how to prepare their workforce for returning to the workplace. Organisations need to start planning now. I would advise them to start looking into various scenarios such as managing a phased return, continuing with a partially remote workforce as well as addressing any health and safety and wellbeing concerns.

"Business owners also need to be considering other factors, including hygiene standards in buildings, protocols for internal and external meetings and the impact of ongoing social distancing on things like training and interviews.

Palmer added: "With many organisations facing business downturn as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, we have also witnessed an increase in calls regarding redundancies despite the furlough scheme. In these circumstances, usual redundancy procedures will still need to be followed, including consideration of alternative options and notifying staff."

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

A new reality creates the need for students to have new solutions, ideas and creativity
Sector News
The Water Boys Quench Thirst for #Innovation @S_ERC for @CatalystInc I
Key principles which awarding organisations will have to meet: Vocational and technical qualifications, and other general qualifications, in 2020
Sector News
Sally Collier, Chief Regulator, Ofqual, has responded today (23 Apr) t
Extra £12 million support to keep young people at risk of neglect or abuse safe during the Coronavirus outbreak
Sector News
Vulnerable children most at risk of neglect, violence or exploitation
Ofqual's approach to VTQs is fair and based on consistent principles
Sector News
@Ofqual approach to VTQs is fair and based on consistent principles sa
@HaveringCollege are pulling together to support local communities in the fight against COVID-19
Sector News
@HaveringCollege staff are playing their part in helping to support ou
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College's Award Winning Sailor
Sector News
@BartonPeveril Sixth Form College student Monique Vennis-Ozanne won th
“KEEP BRITAIN TRAINING” 120,000 APPRENTICESHIPS COULD GO AS A DIRECT RESULT OF COVID-19
Sector News
SKILLS FEDERATION LAUNCHES “KEEP BRITAIN TRAINING” CAMPAIGN AND C
Havering College teams up with former engineering student to produce door pullers for NHS workers
Sector News
A former student has collaborated with the @HaveringCollege head of En
Bristol University's Vice-Chancellor gives 20% of salary to support Student Hardship Fund
Sector News
COVID-19: Update from @BristolUni Vice-Chancellor and Executive BoardT
COVID-19: How to manage the disappointment of sporting events being postponed and keep your training on track
Sector News
With major sporting events such as the London Marathon, due to take pl
Recommended reading for your lockdown list
Sector News
With the coronavirus lockdown extended for a few more weeks at least,
Future research and innovation leaders backed through flagship fellowships
Sector News
Three Imperial researchers have been awarded Future Leader Fellowships

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4469)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page