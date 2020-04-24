Surge in calls regarding redundancies and returning to work as employers plan their next steps

Over the past few days, global employment law consultancy, Peninsula, has seen a 17% increase in calls from business owners seeking advice on redundancies and preparing for a return back to the office, as their mind-set moves from crisis management to planning.

With the Job Retention Scheme up and running and many staff furloughed, Peninsula, who acts an HR hotline for over 40,000 UK businesses has received thousands of calls from employers looking for advice on what steps they need to take next to get ready for the end of lockdown.

Commenting on the call queries, Kate Palmer, Associate Director of Advisory at Peninsula, said:

"It may still seem some way off, but we are already seeing a surge in calls from businesses looking for support on how to prepare their workforce for returning to the workplace. Organisations need to start planning now. I would advise them to start looking into various scenarios such as managing a phased return, continuing with a partially remote workforce as well as addressing any health and safety and wellbeing concerns.

"Business owners also need to be considering other factors, including hygiene standards in buildings, protocols for internal and external meetings and the impact of ongoing social distancing on things like training and interviews.

Palmer added: "With many organisations facing business downturn as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, we have also witnessed an increase in calls regarding redundancies despite the furlough scheme. In these circumstances, usual redundancy procedures will still need to be followed, including consideration of alternative options and notifying staff."