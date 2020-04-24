 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Supporting our apprentices through lockdown

Details
Hits: 74
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@Steve_WillisLTD is one of the leading gas, plumbing and electrical training companies in the South of England. We deliver highly regarded #apprenticeship training programmes as well as the short courses and assessments that trade professionals need throughout their careers.

The Coronavirus lockdown means that while our gates are closed at the moment, we are to making sure that all our customers and staff are supported through this difficult time. 

This support is particularly important for the young apprentices at the start of their careers. Steve Willis Training currently has over 300 gas engineering and electrical apprentices training across our two centres in Portchester and Burgess Hill, West Sussex.

The Apprenticeships Team have been working flat out (while observing all social distancing rules of course) to create a revised delivery model. We also phoned every apprentice to discuss their wellbeing and their employment position, and to explain how the new way or learning, and we continue to talk to them all on a weekly basis to make sure they’re okay.

Apprenticeships Manager Jake Gibbons explained:

"Our Apprenticeships Team has done a fantastic job devising remote training programmes to minimise the disruption for our apprentices during the lockdown. The training centre is certainly quiet without them on site, and we're looking forward to seeing them all again soon."

And away from apprenticeships, we have been able to reassure our customers that short courses and assessments they need for their professional qualifications will be rearranged as soon as the lockdown is lifted.

Advertisement

Ofqual's approach to VTQs is fair and based on consistent principles
Sector News
@Ofqual approach to VTQs is fair and based on consistent principles sa
Surge in calls regarding redundancies and returning to work as employers plan their next steps
Sector News
@Peninsula_UK sees a surge in calls to their #HR advice line regarding
@HaveringCollege are pulling together to support local communities in the fight against COVID-19
Sector News
@HaveringCollege staff are playing their part in helping to support ou

You may also be interested in these articles:

A new reality creates the need for students to have new solutions, ideas and creativity
Sector News
The Water Boys Quench Thirst for #Innovation @S_ERC for @CatalystInc I
Key principles which awarding organisations will have to meet: Vocational and technical qualifications, and other general qualifications, in 2020
Sector News
Sally Collier, Chief Regulator, Ofqual, has responded today (23 Apr) t
Extra £12 million support to keep young people at risk of neglect or abuse safe during the Coronavirus outbreak
Sector News
Vulnerable children most at risk of neglect, violence or exploitation
Ofqual's approach to VTQs is fair and based on consistent principles
Sector News
@Ofqual approach to VTQs is fair and based on consistent principles sa
Surge in calls regarding redundancies and returning to work as employers plan their next steps
Sector News
@Peninsula_UK sees a surge in calls to their #HR advice line regarding
@HaveringCollege are pulling together to support local communities in the fight against COVID-19
Sector News
@HaveringCollege staff are playing their part in helping to support ou
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College's Award Winning Sailor
Sector News
@BartonPeveril Sixth Form College student Monique Vennis-Ozanne won th
“KEEP BRITAIN TRAINING” 120,000 APPRENTICESHIPS COULD GO AS A DIRECT RESULT OF COVID-19
Sector News
SKILLS FEDERATION LAUNCHES “KEEP BRITAIN TRAINING” CAMPAIGN AND C
Bristol University's Vice-Chancellor gives 20% of salary to support Student Hardship Fund
Sector News
COVID-19: Update from @BristolUni Vice-Chancellor and Executive BoardT
COVID-19: How to manage the disappointment of sporting events being postponed and keep your training on track
Sector News
With major sporting events such as the London Marathon, due to take pl
Recommended reading for your lockdown list
Sector News
With the coronavirus lockdown extended for a few more weeks at least,
Future research and innovation leaders backed through flagship fellowships
Sector News
Three Imperial researchers have been awarded Future Leader Fellowships

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4469)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page