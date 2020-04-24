University of Plymouth Student receives national award to boost robotics studies

@PlyUni student has been awarded a prestigious bursary by the Institution of Engineering & Technology (@TheIET).

Daisy-Rose Davies is studying on the MEng (Hons) Robotics programme and is also current chair of the University of Plymouth Students’ Union’s Women’s Engineering Society.

She has now received an IET Engineering Horizons Bursary, which will provide her with financial support for the duration of her studies.

It will enable her to pursue her research in robotics and artificial intelligence (AI), while also helping her to inspire more female students to consider a career in the field.

Daisy-Rose, who is in the second year of her course, has always been passionate about investigating how things work and how to improve upon them.

It is what led her to pursue a degree in robotics, and it was during the first year of her studies that she became aware of the IET and the support it offers.

Speaking about her course, Daisy-Rose said:

“It is fantastic to receive this award and it will ease things financially and enable me to purchase resources that will help me progress in my course. The Students’ Union also has societies that allow students who are interested in creating a small project alongside their studies to purchase equipment. That would in turn allow me to experiment and apply what I learn in lessons outside of labs and help solidify my understanding.”

