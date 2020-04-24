 
North Kent College produces essential PPE equipment to help protect key workers!

@NKCollege1 have begun the production of vital #PPE equipment, face visors, for local #NHS Trusts during the Covid-19 outbreak 

The College put out an appeal to employers who they have working with to see if they could either source materials or donate supplies and the response has been outstanding. PPE is in high demand worldwide and ensures the protection of our key workers whilst we tackle the fight against COVID-19. Many schools, colleges and places of work are coming together to manufacture the equipment and North Kent College are no exception! 

Within one day the College received over 10,000 cable ties which were delivered to the Gravesend Campus by AES Smart Metering and H&Askhams Ltd. In addition, Tesco’s Sidcup branch ordered and donated £1,000 worth of PVC. 

Subsequently, North Kent College have set up a “Go Fund Me” donation page where their £2,000 target was reached within the space of just 4 days! 

Paul Marsh, Technical Manager at AES Smart Metering Enfield & Dartford said “We are happy to help the NHS in anyway we can at this trying time”  

Whilst the College and workshops are closed, North Kent College set up a production line with staff volunteering to help and worked closely with Chatham & Clarendon Grammar School in Ramsgate who kindly shared their visor designs.  

Lara Pool, Business Development Manager, North Kent College said “We are extremely grateful to all donors, in particular DS Smith Paper and Tesco Sidcup for helping us find the materials we need and for the funding they have given us – this has allowed us to start production. Without the generosity of all our wonderful donors we would not be able to start this project to protect NHS staff and patients at this extremely worrying and difficult time.”  

Robin Williamson of Tesco’s Sidcup branch said “I just wanted to say it is our pleasure to be able to support in these unchartered times and myself and my team, including Dave Smaller and Jemma Mewett are proud to be able to help.” 

Gary Brand at CGR Polythene said “We were happy to help in our small way towards this fantastic initiative by North Kent College and we would like to congratulate them on a very professional job.” 

North Kent College would also like to thank the following people and companies: 

  • DS Smith Paper
  • Balfour Beatty
  • Villacourt Rovers FC
  • CGR Polythene 
  • Dartford Working Men’s Club 
  • Mark Lindop 
  • PLP Fire 
  • Swanley Rugby Club 
  • Jewels Tours 
  • Cllr Diane Marsh
  • Monique and colleagues at “The Plastic Shop” for staying open to process orders and providing the plastic sheets at a discounted rate.
  • And for all the donations made by individuals too 

Production started on Thursday 23rd April with 57 visors being made and 50 distributed the same day to:

  • the Peter Gidney Centre, Darenth;
  • Devon Road Surgery, South Darenth;
  • The Oaks Surgery Swanley;
  • Oakfield Health Centre, Lawsat Pharmacy, Wainscott.

The next batch are due to go to Dartford & Gravesham NHS Trust and Kent Community Health NHS Foundation Trust next week. 

The Lawsat Pharmacy on receiving the essential PPE commented “North Kent College, we cannot thank you enough for helping our teams stay safe while we continue to provide a service to the community during this fight against COVID-19.” 

Should you wish to donate, you can locate North Kent College’s “Go Fund Me” page here: https://lnkd.in/d-6cVc6  

