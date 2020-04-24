Science lecturer volunteers time to help during the pandemic

A University academic is juggling daily lecturing duties and his own research with volunteering to support local hospital colleagues tackling the pandemic.

David Young is a Lecturer in Molecular Bioscience, but for the past two weeks has been slightly busier than usual.

Whilst continuing to give lectures and support his students online, he is also giving his spare time for free to support Northampton General Hospital’s (NGH) testing of Covid-19 samples.

David – who is at the hospital’s pathology laboratory two to three days a week – has also continued his PhD which is looking into the genetics and immunology of sepsis, sometimes managing all three workstreams whilst at the hospital.

He is at NGH alongside a team that includes UON Doctoral Researcher Charlotte Brookes, Augustus Lusack (Head of Pathology – NGH) and Zoe Gidden from the University of Edinburgh.

David explains why he signed up to help the hospital: “For me – like any scientist – the whole point of being ‘in science’ is to use your knowledge, expertise and skills to help people. I cannot see a better use of my free time than aiding in the identification of critically ill patients in need of vital treatment.

“I’m closely connected to the hospital through my PhD and have exceptionally good relations with Augustus and many other staff members at NGH and the work they do is inspiring me to help as much as I can.

“Augustus and I are very keen to establish an even stronger partnership between the University and the General Hospital, one that will only get stronger and become a cornerstone of Northampton’s community."

