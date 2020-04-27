 
Barnsley College shows its love for scrubs

@BarnsleyCollege tutor Sarah White has created a group enabling the local community to help supply #NHS hospitals, hospices and GP surgeries in the region with medical scrubs and other clinical equipment.

Sarah, an Art tutor and former childrenswear designer, has established ‘For the Love of Scrubs Barnsley’ which has provided hundreds of sets of equipment to help prevent the spread of Covid-19 where health and care workers are treating patients.

Many volunteers are buying or using their own fabric and some companies are kindly donating fabric and buttons. The group is also fundraising in order to be able to buy enough materials to meet demand.

Volunteers can make individual appointments to visit Barnsley College’s Old Mill Lane campus to either collect material or return finished items via the ‘For the Love of Scrubs Barnsley’ Facebook page. 

Alternatively, the group has localised distribution systems in Cudworth, Dodworth, Grimethorpe, Hoyland, Woolley Grange and Wombwell, for which contact details are available on the ‘For the Love of Scrubs Barnsley’ Facebook page. Discussions are also taking place with Barnsley Council to co-ordinate distribution across the borough.

In addition, Barnsley College Digital Industries Programme Manager Jessica Lee-Henderson and Creative Industries Technican Bradley Sharp are also working in partnership with Barnsley Council, Barnsley Digital Media Centre and local businesses to produce visors for frontline staff in local hospitals, nursing homes and GP surgeries.

Sarah said: “I set the ‘For the Love of Scrubs Barnsley’ group up two weeks ago and we now have over 100 members, so the response has been fantastic. A wide range of people are involved in making scrubs and other equipment and in fundraising including current and former College staff and members of the general public. We’re really grateful for everyone’s help towards this vitally important cause.”

Yiannis Koursis, Barnsley College Principal and Chief Executive, added: “It is brilliant to see the number of initiatives, such as this one led by Sarah, offering crucial help across the Barnsley borough at this difficult time. We at the College are extremely proud of the various ways our staff are supporting our NHS and other organisations and demonstrating the sense of community spirit within our town.”

Anyone wishing to get involved or donate funds can do so via the ‘For the Love of Scrubs Barnsley’ Facebook page. 

