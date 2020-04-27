Barnsley College begins new partnership with the Society for Education and Training (SET)

Teaching staff at Barnsley College have been welcomed as members of the Society for Education and Training (SET) thanks to a new corporate partnership. The partnership marks an exciting collaboration between the two organisations and offers a valuable range of professional development opportunities for College staff.

The Society for Education and Training, part of the Education and Training Foundation (ETF), is the only professional membership body dedicated to teachers and trainers working in Further Education (FE). SET is the largest professional network of teachers and trainers in the sector, providing its members with opportunities to share expertise and experience with their peers.

Announcing the partnership, Yiannis Koursis, Principal and Chief Executive of Barnsley College, said: “We are proud to have become a Corporate Partner of the Society for Education and Training, which is very much aligned with our strategic vision of ‘transforming lives’. The investment we make in SET supports the development of our teaching staff to deliver the highest quality provision for our students, supporting their aspirations to reach their full potential and benefiting our local communities.”

Martin Reid, Director of SET, added:

“Everyone at SET is delighted to welcome Barnsley College as a Society for Education and Training Corporate Partner. This announcement signals the College’s commitment to high-quality development for its staff and teaching for its students.

“Our partnership provides Barnsley College’s teaching staff with access to a host of expertise and resources as well as CPD opportunities including enabling them to study for both Qualified Teacher Learning and Skills (QTLS) status and Advanced Teacher Status (ATS). We look forward to supporting our new members in striving for excellence in their professional journey.”

