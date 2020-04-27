 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Barnsley College begins new partnership with the Society for Education and Training (SET)

Details
Hits: 116
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Martin Reid, Director of SET

@BarnsleyCollege begins new partnership with @SocietyET 

Teaching staff at Barnsley College have been welcomed as members of the Society for Education and Training (SET) thanks to a new corporate partnership. The partnership marks an exciting collaboration between the two organisations and offers a valuable range of professional development opportunities for College staff.

The Society for Education and Training, part of the Education and Training Foundation (ETF), is the only professional membership body dedicated to teachers and trainers working in Further Education (FE). SET is the largest professional network of teachers and trainers in the sector, providing its members with opportunities to share expertise and experience with their peers.

Announcing the partnership, Yiannis Koursis, Principal and Chief Executive of Barnsley College, said: “We are proud to have become a Corporate Partner of the Society for Education and Training, which is very much aligned with our strategic vision of ‘transforming lives’. The investment we make in SET supports the development of our teaching staff to deliver the highest quality provision for our students, supporting their aspirations to reach their full potential and benefiting our local communities.”

Martin Reid, Director of SET, added:

“Everyone at SET is delighted to welcome Barnsley College as a Society for Education and Training Corporate Partner. This announcement signals the College’s commitment to high-quality development for its staff and teaching for its students.

“Our partnership provides Barnsley College’s teaching staff with access to a host of expertise and resources as well as CPD opportunities including enabling them to study for both Qualified Teacher Learning and Skills (QTLS) status and Advanced Teacher Status (ATS). We look forward to supporting our new members in striving for excellence in their professional journey.”

Advertisement

Over a third of employees in the UK have been bullied at work in the last 3 years
Sector News
Employment law specialists Kew Law have conducted a major new survey a
Sky`s the limit for courageous young gamekeeper from Borders College
Sector News
21-year-old Charlie Blance, a talented gamekeeping trainee from rural
Barnsley College shows its love for scrubs
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege tutor Sarah White has created a group enabling the lo

You may also be interested in these articles:

Over a third of employees in the UK have been bullied at work in the last 3 years
Sector News
Employment law specialists Kew Law have conducted a major new survey a
Sky`s the limit for courageous young gamekeeper from Borders College
Sector News
21-year-old Charlie Blance, a talented gamekeeping trainee from rural
Barnsley College shows its love for scrubs
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege tutor Sarah White has created a group enabling the lo
G20 Labour and Employment Ministers’ summit on COVID-19
Sector News
On Thursday 23 April, Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Thérè
Tourism Minister's speech at the Extraordinary G20 Tourism Ministers' Meeting on Covid-19
Sector News
This is the transcript of a speech by Nigel Huddleston, Tourism Minist
Nearly 300 University of Northampton health students have now joined up to give more hours on the NHS frontline in battling the pandemic
Sector News
222 of them are nursing students who have opted in for Clinical Extend
Hidden: Children at risk during lockdown
Sector News
Anne Longfield, Children’s Commissioner for England, is today (Satur
Science lecturer volunteers time to help during the pandemic
Sector News
A University academic is juggling daily lecturing duties and his own r
New national helpline for parents launched
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/04/24/new-national-helpline-for-pare
School Exams
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/04/23/school-exams/School ExamsPoste
Oak National Academy - Archbishop of Canterbury delivers message of hope to nation's pupils
Sector News
FIRST ASSEMBLY @OAKNATIONAL ACADEMY BY @JUSTINWELBY AS HE DELIVERS MES
Research revealing huge number of vulnerable children failing at school spurs call to action
Sector News
One in seven of all children in England have a social worker at some s

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4473)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page