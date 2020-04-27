Cannock College student creates 3D mask extenders from home for the NHS

Jack Fawdrey studies engineering at Cannock College @SouthStaffs and like other students across the country is continuing his studies online.

Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic Jack decided that he wanted to put the skills learned at college into practice to help make a difference for NHS frontline workers.

Using a 3D printer at home, Jack started making mask extenders that NHS workers could use in conjunction with their surgical masks to prevent the elastic from rubbing on their ears causing pain and discomfort.

Jack created 270 mask extenders using a 3D printer at home which have so far gone to Birmingham Children’s Hospital, St. Georges Hospital at Stafford, Cannock Hospital, a group of 20 community carers in Rugeley and the next batch will go to the New Cross and Walsall Manor Hospital staff.

Jack has since started working with the college which has loaned equipment and provided materials to support with Jack’s continuing production line. One of our engineering members of staff, Shaun Malpass has also got involved and has also set up a production line at home to manufacture these mask extenders and is looking into the production of visors to support the NHS further.

Jack’s mum Alison who is an English teacher at the college said ‘We wanted to do something that could help NHS and Care workers and any other services that has to wear masks all day. We had seen on the internet that people had made 3D printed mask extenders and found a pattern that Jack was able to replicate for his 3D printer. We are exceptionally proud of Jack having the skills and patience to produce these, one at a time on his 3D printer at home, and now in larger numbers with the college’s 3D printer and helpful resources he will be able to carry on printing these for as long as required’.

Jack says “I felt so helpless sitting at home due to lockdown and not being able to help. I saw that someone had made some 3D printed mask extenders. I thought that if I printed some and made them available to NHS workers that it might just help them save their ears at this time. I adapted the design to work on my home 3D printer and made 270. I am now extremely lucky to have access to the college’s 3D printer and am now able to make more and hopefully help more people”.

