Education Committee question Ofsted Chief Inspector Amanda Spielman

Details
@CommonsEd evidence sessions: MPs to question @GavinWilliamson Secretary of State for Education and @Ofsted  

The Education Committee will next week hold two public evidence sessions.

Today (27 Apr), the Committee held an accountability session with Ofsted Chief Inspector Amanda Spielman.

A hearing with the Secretary of State for Education Gavin Williamson MP will take place on Wednesday 29th April.

Ofsted

The Ofsted accountability session will be an opportunity for Members to ask the Chief Inspector about the response to the Covid-19 pandemic and the impact on inspections. Members could also question her on a range of topical areas, including the new Education Inspection Framework and their Annual Report.

Monday 27th April, 9.30 am 

  • Amanda Spielman, Her Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Education, Children’s Services and Skills 
  • Matthew Coffey, Chief Operating Officer, Ofsted 

Secretary of State

The session with Gavin Williamson is likely to focus on the Department for Education’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Committee could ask about current school closures and the impact on disadvantaged groups, as well as the Government’s strategy for reopening. There could also be questions on funding for higher and further education providers.  

The hearing will also be a chance to question the Secretary of State on wider accountability issues, which could include special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and school funding.

Wednesday 29th April, 9.30am

  • Rt Hon Gavin Williamson MP, Secretary of State for Education 

 

The sessions will be held virtually and will be available to watch at parliamentlive.tv

