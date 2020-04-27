 
Derby College Group is forging ahead with adapting work spaces for new T Level programmes this September

Capital Works Planned Ahead of #TLevel Launch @DerbyCollege Group 

Derby College Group (DCG) is forging ahead with adapting work spaces for the first students who will join the new T Level programmes this September.

Various facilities are being upgraded in line with the T Level focus on work experience under DCG’s £1.2 million capital programme which has been part-funded by the Skills Funding Agency.

DCG is part of the first wave of T Level programmes focusing on Professional Construction, Digital Production and Education and Childcare. Recruitment for the three programmes is continuing during lockdown with capacity for around 100 students to start the new qualifications this Autumn.

New facilities being created include:

  • A virtual reality laboratory at Broomfield Hall for Education and Childcare T Level students to replicate workplace environments such as learning health and safety procedures in pre-school nurseries
  • New digital laboratories and workspace at the Joseph Wright Centre and Roundhouse
  • Enhanced facilities for Professional Construction students at the Roundhouse and nearby Hudson Building

Under the Government’s working directives, the DCG Estates team will progress the projects with selected contractors to ensure appropriate social distancing throughout the programme of works.

DCG Vice Principal Kate Martin, who is leading on the College’s T Level introduction programme, said:

"We are well on course for the introduction of Professional Construction, Digital Production and Education and Childcare programmes in September 2020.

“As well as working with employers to secure work experience in their premises which is such an important aspect of these new qualifications, we are updating industry-specific resources here at College to maximise the practical and theoretical aspects of the programme.

“Although lockdown has presented our estates team with some challenges in progressing the work, we are confident that these will be ready for the first T Level learners in September.

"We are recognised for proven strength in these professional and technical subject areas and for our nationally-acclaimed partnership work with employers so we are well-placed to be among the first to introduce these new qualifications.”

DCG and other colleges involved in the T-Levels launch have received confirmation from the Government that the pilot programmes will definitely go ahead this September.

Gillian Keegan MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Apprenticeships and Skills has written to all providers involved in the first wave of T-Levels.

She said:

“The Government remains fully committed to continuing with the delivery of both T Levels and T Level Transition programme in 2020 and 2021 as planned.

“I firmly believe that T Levels are absolutely vital for businesses and the economy of this country.  Now – more than ever – it will be vital to ensure that we provide a pipeline of skilled young people that will help our businesses and our economy to recover.”

