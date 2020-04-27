 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

The impact of Covid-19 on apprentices explored in unionlearn webinar

Details
Hits: 151
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Unionlearn are holding the second Lockdown Webinar on Thursday 30th April where @unionlearn project officers will be exploring the impact on #apprenticeships of Covid-19.

The current covid-19 pandemic means big changes for the way we all work and apprentices are feeling the impact of these changes too. For some apprentices this means a break in access to training, moving to a full-time job or even redundancy in some extreme cases.

Many will also be asked to work from home and will be doing their learning from home. There are furloughs but the learning and end-point assessments can still continue. Join Mark Rowe and Kirsi Kekki to discuss how unions and union reps can support apprentices to stay at work and keep learning.

Mark is a national project worker with responsibility for supporting apprenticeships, and has over 25 years’ experience a trade union representative. Mark has worked on ULF projects, run a digital inclusion project, and now supports the apprenticeship strategies unionlearn and unions are developing.   

Kirsi Kekki is a unionlearn policy officer looking after adult learning and apprenticeships, English, maths and ESOL policy. Over her career she has worked in a number of trade unions in the UK and Finland with a variety of roles from trade union education and organising to project management.

The free webinar takes place at 2 pm on Thursday April 30th – to register just follow the link on the webinars crowdcast page.

https://www.crowdcast.io/e/apprenticeships-and/register

Advertisement

Securing Temporary Flexibilities for EPA: A 5 Point Plan
Sector News
Many apprentices are currently unable to achieve and complete their ap
Bake-off star lends her support to FE Foodbank Friday
Sector News
College-led campaign #FEFoodbankFriday to raise money for local foodba
5 Top Tips on how to prepare for remote assessments
Sector News
@ImperialCollege advice on how to prepare for the remote assessments w

You may also be interested in these articles:

Securing Temporary Flexibilities for EPA: A 5 Point Plan
Sector News
Many apprentices are currently unable to achieve and complete their ap
Bake-off star lends her support to FE Foodbank Friday
Sector News
College-led campaign #FEFoodbankFriday to raise money for local foodba
Education Committee question Ofsted Chief Inspector Amanda Spielman
Sector News
@CommonsEd evidence sessions: MPs to question @GavinWilliamson Secreta
Three footballers who are future-proofing their careers through accountancy
Sector News
During the summer of 2019, @Aresnal's Leah Williamson’s profile grew
University of Kent to host series of free online music talks
Sector News
During May and June 2020, @UniKent’s Centre for Music & Audio Te
Derby College Group is forging ahead with adapting work spaces for new T Level programmes this September
Sector News
Capital Works Planned Ahead of #TLevel Launch @DerbyCollege Group Derb
5 Top Tips on how to prepare for remote assessments
Sector News
@ImperialCollege advice on how to prepare for the remote assessments w
A stitch in time to help key workers - Cardiff and Vale College's Kerry volunteers to sew scrubs
Sector News
@CAVC Fashion and Textiles Lecturer Kerry Cameron has been working har
Cannock College student creates 3D mask extenders from home for the NHS
Sector News
Jack Fawdrey studies engineering at Cannock College @SouthStaffs and l
Over a third of employees in the UK have been bullied at work in the last 3 years
Sector News
Employment law specialists Kew Law have conducted a major new survey a
Barnsley College shows its love for scrubs
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege tutor Sarah White has created a group enabling the lo
Barnsley College begins new partnership with the Society for Education and Training (SET)
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege begins new partnership with @SocietyET Teaching staff

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4478)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page