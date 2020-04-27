The impact of Covid-19 on apprentices explored in unionlearn webinar

Unionlearn are holding the second Lockdown Webinar on Thursday 30th April where @unionlearn project officers will be exploring the impact on #apprenticeships of Covid-19.

The current covid-19 pandemic means big changes for the way we all work and apprentices are feeling the impact of these changes too. For some apprentices this means a break in access to training, moving to a full-time job or even redundancy in some extreme cases.

Many will also be asked to work from home and will be doing their learning from home. There are furloughs but the learning and end-point assessments can still continue. Join Mark Rowe and Kirsi Kekki to discuss how unions and union reps can support apprentices to stay at work and keep learning.

Mark is a national project worker with responsibility for supporting apprenticeships, and has over 25 years’ experience a trade union representative. Mark has worked on ULF projects, run a digital inclusion project, and now supports the apprenticeship strategies unionlearn and unions are developing.

Kirsi Kekki is a unionlearn policy officer looking after adult learning and apprenticeships, English, maths and ESOL policy. Over her career she has worked in a number of trade unions in the UK and Finland with a variety of roles from trade union education and organising to project management.

The free webinar takes place at 2 pm on Thursday April 30th – to register just follow the link on the webinars crowdcast page.

https://www.crowdcast.io/e/apprenticeships-and/register

