Bake-off star lends her support to FE Foodbank Friday

Details
College-led campaign #FEFoodbankFriday to raise money for local foodbanks around the country has been given a huge boost by @BritishBakeOff star, @PrueLeith 

FE Foodbank Friday was launched by London South East Colleges on March 20, to support its local communities through and indeed beyond the Covid-19 pandemic. 25 other colleges have since joined the campaign, collectively raising over £20,000 so far for foodbanks.

TV presenter and novelist Prue has recorded a message of support for the campaign, urging other colleges to sign up. She kindly posted the message on her social media accounts, which has since received thousands of views, likes and shares.

Job uncertainty, illness and self-isolation are leading to a record number of people needing to access foodbanks across the UK. London South East Colleges began collecting food donations in March to support people in need and then moved the fundraising online when its college sites had to close.

When colleges open back up, food donation bins will be placed on site but until then, the virtual fundraising continues.

Dr Sam Parrett OBE, CEO and Principal if London South East Colleges says:

“We are so grateful to Prue for supporting FE Foodbank Friday. Her message has helped us to grow the campaign, encouraging colleges from all over the country to sign up.

“Prue has lent London South East Colleges much support over the past few years, including making a visit to our student-led BR6 Bakehouse when it opened in 2017. We are hugely appreciated that Prue continues to support us at this most challenging of times.

London South East Colleges’ own FE Foodbank Friday fundraising page has already topped £5000 and continues to grow. The 25 other colleges now signed up cover the length and breath of the UK and more are expected to get involved over the coming weeks.

Dr Parrett adds:

“By coming together with other colleges in this way, we can really make a positive difference within our local communities. FE Foodbank Friday certainly represents the importance of our civic role and it’s fantastic to see something so positive coming out of the challenging Covid-19 pandemic.”

If you would like to donate to our campaign visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/london-and-south-east-education-group

If you are a college that would like to get involved, contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Andrew Cox or call him on 020 3954 4607

Securing Temporary Flexibilities for EPA: A 5 Point Plan
Sector News
Many apprentices are currently unable to achieve and complete their ap
The impact of Covid-19 on apprentices explored in unionlearn webinar
Sector News
Unionlearn are holding the second Lockdown Webinar on Thursday 30th Ap
5 Top Tips on how to prepare for remote assessments
Sector News
@ImperialCollege advice on how to prepare for the remote assessments w

23 Colleges fully signed up:

  1. Boston College
  2. Central Bedfordshire College
  3. Trafford College Group
  4. Kingston Maurward College
  5. East Coast College
  6. Loughborough College
  7. York College
  8. Dudley College
  9. Chichester College Group
  10. London South East Colleges
  11. East Sussex College
  12. Weston College
  13. Bournemouth and Poole College
  14. Shipley College
  15. Burton and South Derbyshire College
  16. Harlow College
  17. Peterborough Regional College
  18. The College of West Anglia
  19. Nelson and Colne College group
  20. Birmingham Metropolitan College
  21. Plymouth College
  22. Brighton College
  23. Preston's College

 AND

FOUR more Colleges in the process of signing up!

