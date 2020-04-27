Bake-off star lends her support to FE Foodbank Friday

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

College-led campaign #FEFoodbankFriday to raise money for local foodbanks around the country has been given a huge boost by @BritishBakeOff star, @PrueLeith

FE Foodbank Friday was launched by London South East Colleges on March 20, to support its local communities through and indeed beyond the Covid-19 pandemic. 25 other colleges have since joined the campaign, collectively raising over £20,000 so far for foodbanks.

TV presenter and novelist Prue has recorded a message of support for the campaign, urging other colleges to sign up. She kindly posted the message on her social media accounts, which has since received thousands of views, likes and shares.

I really like the way students at F E Colleges are helping foodbanks. There are now over 27 colleges on board and have collectively raised over £20K for food banks around the country. @LSEColleges #FEFoodbankFriday @samparrett1 pic.twitter.com/RwSStGhuCG — Prue Leith (@PrueLeith) April 23, 2020

Job uncertainty, illness and self-isolation are leading to a record number of people needing to access foodbanks across the UK. London South East Colleges began collecting food donations in March to support people in need and then moved the fundraising online when its college sites had to close.

When colleges open back up, food donation bins will be placed on site but until then, the virtual fundraising continues.

Dr Sam Parrett OBE, CEO and Principal if London South East Colleges says:

“We are so grateful to Prue for supporting FE Foodbank Friday. Her message has helped us to grow the campaign, encouraging colleges from all over the country to sign up.

“Prue has lent London South East Colleges much support over the past few years, including making a visit to our student-led BR6 Bakehouse when it opened in 2017. We are hugely appreciated that Prue continues to support us at this most challenging of times.

London South East Colleges’ own FE Foodbank Friday fundraising page has already topped £5000 and continues to grow. The 25 other colleges now signed up cover the length and breath of the UK and more are expected to get involved over the coming weeks.

Dr Parrett adds:

“By coming together with other colleges in this way, we can really make a positive difference within our local communities. FE Foodbank Friday certainly represents the importance of our civic role and it’s fantastic to see something so positive coming out of the challenging Covid-19 pandemic.”

If you would like to donate to our campaign visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/london-and-south-east-education-group

If you are a college that would like to get involved, contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Andrew Cox or call him on 020 3954 4607

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News Many apprentices are currently unable to achieve and complete their ap Sector News Unionlearn are holding the second Lockdown Webinar on Thursday 30th Ap Sector News @ImperialCollege advice on how to prepare for the remote assessments w

23 Colleges fully signed up:

Boston College Central Bedfordshire College Trafford College Group Kingston Maurward College East Coast College Loughborough College York College Dudley College Chichester College Group London South East Colleges East Sussex College Weston College Bournemouth and Poole College Shipley College Burton and South Derbyshire College Harlow College Peterborough Regional College The College of West Anglia Nelson and Colne College group Birmingham Metropolitan College Plymouth College Brighton College Preston's College

AND

FOUR more Colleges in the process of signing up!