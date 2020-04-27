 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Scholarships offer University of Plymouth students the chance to excel in sustainable aquaculture

Details
Hits: 56
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@PlymUni Students hoping to pursue a career in one of the world’s fastest growing food production sectors have been given the opportunity to work with leading companies in the field.

By 2030, it is anticipated that aquaculture will be responsible for 60 percent of the fish we eat, and the University of Plymouth’s MSc Sustainable Aquaculture programme aims to train the next generation of specialists.

Thanks to a new programme launched in the current academic year, international companies Biomin GmbH, Lallemand SAS and Leiber GmbH have funded five scholarships at the University.

This has given students access to expertise from leaders in industry and commerce from a vital subsector pioneering improvements in the sustainability and health benefits of aquafeeds, advancing both their technical and scientific knowledge.

In addition to the provision of scholarships, the industry partners provide access to resources and support for student research projects and contribute to the curriculum by offering guest lectures and placements.

Advertisement

Edtech specialist puts expertise to good use to support sector through COVID-19 pandemic
Sector News
Since 2005, @Skills_Forward has been pioneering new ways of working fo
Nursing apprenticeship flexibilities announced - Updated 27 April
Sector News
The Institute is supporting new flexibilities for Registered Nurse (RN
Securing Temporary Flexibilities for EPA: A 5 Point Plan
Sector News
Many apprentices are currently unable to achieve and complete their ap

You may also be interested in these articles:

Edtech specialist puts expertise to good use to support sector through COVID-19 pandemic
Sector News
Since 2005, @Skills_Forward has been pioneering new ways of working fo
Nursing apprenticeship flexibilities announced - Updated 27 April
Sector News
The Institute is supporting new flexibilities for Registered Nurse (RN
Securing Temporary Flexibilities for EPA: A 5 Point Plan
Sector News
Many apprentices are currently unable to achieve and complete their ap
Bake-off star lends her support to FE Foodbank Friday
Sector News
College-led campaign #FEFoodbankFriday to raise money for local foodba
The impact of Covid-19 on apprentices explored in unionlearn webinar
Sector News
Unionlearn are holding the second Lockdown Webinar on Thursday 30th Ap
Education Committee question Ofsted Chief Inspector Amanda Spielman
Sector News
@CommonsEd evidence sessions: MPs to question @GavinWilliamson Secreta
Three footballers who are future-proofing their careers through accountancy
Sector News
During the summer of 2019, @Aresnal's Leah Williamson’s profile grew
University of Kent to host series of free online music talks
Sector News
During May and June 2020, @UniKent’s Centre for Music & Audio Te
Derby College Group is forging ahead with adapting work spaces for new T Level programmes this September
Sector News
Capital Works Planned Ahead of #TLevel Launch @DerbyCollege Group Derb
5 Top Tips on how to prepare for remote assessments
Sector News
@ImperialCollege advice on how to prepare for the remote assessments w
A stitch in time to help key workers - Cardiff and Vale College's Kerry volunteers to sew scrubs
Sector News
@CAVC Fashion and Textiles Lecturer Kerry Cameron has been working har
Cannock College student creates 3D mask extenders from home for the NHS
Sector News
Jack Fawdrey studies engineering at Cannock College @SouthStaffs and l

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4478)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page