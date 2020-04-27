Scholarships offer University of Plymouth students the chance to excel in sustainable aquaculture

@PlymUni Students hoping to pursue a career in one of the world’s fastest growing food production sectors have been given the opportunity to work with leading companies in the field.

By 2030, it is anticipated that aquaculture will be responsible for 60 percent of the fish we eat, and the University of Plymouth’s MSc Sustainable Aquaculture programme aims to train the next generation of specialists.

Thanks to a new programme launched in the current academic year, international companies Biomin GmbH, Lallemand SAS and Leiber GmbH have funded five scholarships at the University.

This has given students access to expertise from leaders in industry and commerce from a vital subsector pioneering improvements in the sustainability and health benefits of aquafeeds, advancing both their technical and scientific knowledge.

In addition to the provision of scholarships, the industry partners provide access to resources and support for student research projects and contribute to the curriculum by offering guest lectures and placements.

