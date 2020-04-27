Still time to respond to IfATE's Level 7 senior leader review consultation

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

The @IfATECHED consultation on the L7 Senior Leader revised occupational standard is progressing well with 117 responses to date. The consultation closes on 29 April so there is still time to respond.

We have also updated the envisaged development timeline to project when the revised apprenticeship standard could be approved for delivery if it got through the Institute’s approval process without any problems. Consideration will also need to be given as to whether a notice period needs to be given between its approval and final implementation.

The updated timeline for the L7 Senior Leader is as follows:

Action Date Status 1 IFATE/Trailblazer evidence gathering from training providers and employers delivering the standard 16-27 March Completed 2 Remote Intensive workshop with the trailblazer to develop a first draft of a policy compliant revised occupational standard 18 March Completed 3 Finalise redrafting of the occupational standard 23 March - 3 April Completed 4 Trailblazer consultation on revised occupational standard 8-29 April 5 Consult IFATE Peer Reviewer and Worldskills on the draft occupational standard 11-15 May 6 Remote intensive workshop to revise the occupational standard following consultation feedback results 5 May 7 Finalise occupational standard 6-19 May 8 Final checks of standard and submission 19-20 May 9 Remote intensive workshop to revise the End-Point Assessment plan so that it is policy compliant and aligns with the revised standard 1-5 June 10 Trailblazer to request costings from training providers and an end-point assessment organisation to inform IFATE’s funding band recommendation 10 June 11 Outcome of occupational standard approval process 6 – 10 July 12 Finalise EPA plan and revisit standard to check for any knock-on effects on KSBs to enable grading descriptors 6-17 July 13 Draft EPA reviewed by Education Advisor 20-24 July 14 Finalisation of EPA plan and costings 27 July – 23 August 15 Final checks of standard, EPA plan and costings 26 August – 16 September 16 Outcome of EPA plan approval process 2 – 6 October 17 Addressing of any EPA plan conditions and ministerial approval of funding band October - November 18 Apprenticeship standard approved for delivery November - December*

*Consideration will need to be given as to whether a notice period needs to be given between its approval and final implementation.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News Skills and experiences of graduates â€˜crucialâ€™ for finding employme Sector News @PlymUni Students hoping to pursue a career in one of the worldâ€™s fa Sector News The Institute is supporting new flexibilities for Registered Nurse (RN