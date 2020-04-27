Still time to respond to IfATE's Level 7 senior leader review consultation

The @IfATECHED consultation on the L7 Senior Leader revised occupational standard is progressing well with 117 responses to date. The consultation closes on 29 April so there is still time to respond.
We have also updated the envisaged development timeline to project when the revised apprenticeship standard could be approved for delivery if it got through the Institute’s approval process without any problems. Consideration will also need to be given as to whether a notice period needs to be given between its approval and final implementation.
The updated timeline for the L7 Senior Leader is as follows:
|Action
|Date
|Status
|1
|IFATE/Trailblazer evidence gathering from training providers and employers delivering the standard
|16-27 March
|Completed
|2
|Remote Intensive workshop with the trailblazer to develop a first draft of a policy compliant revised occupational standard
|18 March
|Completed
|3
|Finalise redrafting of the occupational standard
|23 March - 3 April
|Completed
|4
|Trailblazer consultation on revised occupational standard
|8-29 April
|5
|Consult IFATE Peer Reviewer and Worldskills on the draft occupational standard
|11-15 May
|6
|Remote intensive workshop to revise the occupational standard following consultation feedback results
|5 May
|7
|Finalise occupational standard
|6-19 May
|8
|Final checks of standard and submission
|19-20 May
|9
|Remote intensive workshop to revise the End-Point Assessment plan so that it is policy compliant and aligns with the revised standard
|1-5 June
|10
|Trailblazer to request costings from training providers and an end-point assessment organisation to inform IFATE’s funding band recommendation
|10 June
|11
|Outcome of occupational standard approval process
|6 – 10 July
|12
|Finalise EPA plan and revisit standard to check for any knock-on effects on KSBs to enable grading descriptors
|6-17 July
|13
|Draft EPA reviewed by Education Advisor
|20-24 July
|14
|Finalisation of EPA plan and costings
|27 July – 23 August
|15
|Final checks of standard, EPA plan and costings
|26 August – 16 September
|16
|Outcome of EPA plan approval process
|2 – 6 October
|17
|Addressing of any EPA plan conditions and ministerial approval of funding band
|October - November
|18
|Apprenticeship standard approved for delivery
|November - December*
*Consideration will need to be given as to whether a notice period needs to be given between its approval and final implementation.
