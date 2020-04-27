 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Still time to respond to IfATE's Level 7 senior leader review consultation

Details
Hits: 89
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The @IfATECHED consultation on the L7 Senior Leader revised occupational standard is progressing well with 117 responses to date. The consultation closes on 29 April so there is still time to respond.

We have also updated the envisaged development timeline to project when the revised apprenticeship standard could be approved for delivery if it got through the Institute’s approval process without any problems. Consideration will also need to be given as to whether a notice period needs to be given between its approval and final implementation.

The updated timeline for the L7 Senior Leader is as follows:

  Action Date Status
1 IFATE/Trailblazer evidence gathering from training providers and employers delivering the standard 16-27 March Completed
2 Remote Intensive workshop with the trailblazer to develop a first draft of a policy compliant revised occupational standard 18 March Completed
3 Finalise redrafting of the occupational standard 23 March - 3 April Completed
4 Trailblazer consultation on revised occupational standard 8-29 April  
5 Consult IFATE Peer Reviewer and Worldskills on the draft occupational standard 11-15 May  
6 Remote intensive workshop to revise the occupational standard following consultation feedback results 5 May  
7 Finalise occupational standard 6-19 May  
8 Final checks of standard and submission 19-20 May  
9 Remote intensive workshop to revise the End-Point Assessment plan so that it is policy compliant and aligns with the revised standard 1-5 June  
10 Trailblazer to request costings from training providers and an end-point assessment organisation to inform IFATE’s funding band recommendation 10 June  
11 Outcome of occupational standard approval process 6 – 10 July  
12 Finalise EPA plan and revisit standard to check for any knock-on effects on KSBs to enable grading descriptors 6-17 July  
13 Draft EPA reviewed by Education Advisor 20-24 July  
14 Finalisation of EPA plan and costings 27 July – 23 August  
15 Final checks of standard, EPA plan and costings 26 August – 16 September  
16 Outcome of EPA plan approval process 2 – 6 October  
17 Addressing of any EPA plan conditions and ministerial approval of funding band October - November  
18 Apprenticeship standard approved for delivery November - December*  

*Consideration will need to be given as to whether a notice period needs to be given between its approval and final implementation.

 

Advertisement

Students more anxious than excited about starting their careers, despite confidence they will find work
Sector News
Skills and experiences of graduates â€˜crucialâ€™ for finding employme
Scholarships offer University of Plymouth students the chance to excel in sustainable aquaculture
Sector News
@PlymUni Students hoping to pursue a career in one of the worldâ€™s fa
Nursing apprenticeship flexibilities announced by IfATE
Sector News
The Institute is supporting new flexibilities for Registered Nurse (RN

You may also be interested in these articles:

Students more anxious than excited about starting their careers, despite confidence they will find work
Sector News
Skills and experiences of graduates ‘crucial’ for finding employme
Edtech specialist puts expertise to good use to support sector through COVID-19 pandemic
Sector News
Since 2005, @Skills_Forward has been pioneering new ways of working fo
Former Newbury College Foundation Degree students unite to praise tutor
Sector News
Former @NewburyCollege Foundation Degree students have contacted the C
Education Minister sets out five key principles for schools’ return
Sector News
The Welsh Education Minister, @Kirsty_Williams, will today (28 Apr) se
Scholarships offer University of Plymouth students the chance to excel in sustainable aquaculture
Sector News
@PlymUni Students hoping to pursue a career in one of the world’s fa
Nursing apprenticeship flexibilities announced by IfATE
Sector News
The Institute is supporting new flexibilities for Registered Nurse (RN
Securing Temporary Flexibilities for EPA: A 5 Point Plan
Sector News
Many apprentices are currently unable to achieve and complete their ap
Bake-off star lends her support to FE Foodbank Friday
Sector News
College-led campaign #FEFoodbankFriday to raise money for local foodba
The impact of Covid-19 on apprentices explored in unionlearn webinar
Sector News
Unionlearn are holding the second Lockdown Webinar on Thursday 30th Ap
University of Kent to host series of free online music talks
Sector News
During May and June 2020, @UniKent’s Centre for Music & Audio Te
Derby College Group is forging ahead with adapting work spaces for new T Level programmes this September
Sector News
Capital Works Planned Ahead of #TLevel Launch @DerbyCollege Group Derb
5 Top Tips on how to prepare for remote assessments
Sector News
@ImperialCollege advice on how to prepare for the remote assessments w

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4478)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page