 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Barnsley College offers FREE* Microsoft Office Specialist courses to study from home

Details
Hits: 79
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Barnsley College logo

@barnsleycollege offers FREE* Microsoft Office Specialist courses to study from home

Barnsley College is offering FREE* Microsoft Office Specialist qualifications which can be started at any time and studied at home at the student’s own pace.

 

The Microsoft Office Specialist certification program has been designed to validate a student’s knowledge of, and ability to use, programs in the Microsoft Office 2013 suite (Excel, Word, Outlook, PowerPoint and Access). The courses are likely to be of interest to both employers wanting to upskill their staff and individuals who want to develop their existing skills whilst they are working from home.

 

Students must have at least six months of experience in using their chosen Microsoft program before starting the course. The only other essential items required to study the courses are a computer installed with their chosen software package.

 

Helen Weatherston, Head of Business Services at Barnsley College said: “Students will already have a lot of experience of working with their chosen Microsoft program and many of the procedures covered by the course will be familiar to them. However, there are likely to be some features that they have never used or mastered before. These courses are a great way to get a comprehensive knowledge of the full functionality and potential of Microsoft Office software.”

 

 

* Courses are free. The student/employer will need to pay an exam fee.

 

 

Advertisement

Managing change as an employer during the #Coronavirus lockdown
Sector News
Managing change as an employer â€“ advice by @davidpriceCEO - workplac
South Staffordshire College, named best college in West Midlands for apprenticeship achievement
Sector News
@SouthStaffs College is celebrating its second recent #apprenticeship
College staff in Warwickshire and Worcestershire hard at work to look after animals, plants and students in lockdown
Sector News
@WCollegeGroup staff in Warwickshire and Worcestershire are hard at wo

You may also be interested in these articles:

Managing change as an employer during the #Coronavirus lockdown
Sector News
Managing change as an employer – advice by @davidpriceCEO - workplac
South Staffordshire College, named best college in West Midlands for apprenticeship achievement
Sector News
@SouthStaffs College is celebrating its second recent #apprenticeship
College staff in Warwickshire and Worcestershire hard at work to look after animals, plants and students in lockdown
Sector News
@WCollegeGroup staff in Warwickshire and Worcestershire are hard at wo
Ufi funds new partnership programme with AoC to create ed-tech strategy for the future that leaves no learner behind
Sector News
@UfiTrust VocTech Trust are supporting @AoC_info to ensure colleges ar
Lockdown no barrier to achievement for Newbury's apprentices
Sector News
Engineering Apprentices, studying for their degree #apprenticeship at
Students more anxious than excited about starting their careers, despite confidence they will find work
Sector News
Skills and experiences of graduates ‘crucial’ for finding employme
Still time to respond to IfATE's Level 7 senior leader review consultation
Sector News
The @IfATECHED consultation on the L7 Senior Leader revised occupation
Edtech specialist puts expertise to good use to support sector through COVID-19 pandemic
Sector News
Since 2005, @Skills_Forward has been pioneering new ways of working fo
Former Newbury College Foundation Degree students unite to praise tutor
Sector News
Former @NewburyCollege Foundation Degree students have contacted the C
Education Minister sets out five key principles for schools’ return
Sector News
The Welsh Education Minister, @Kirsty_Williams, will today (28 Apr) se
Scholarships offer University of Plymouth students the chance to excel in sustainable aquaculture
Sector News
@PlymUni Students hoping to pursue a career in one of the world’s fa
Nursing apprenticeship flexibilities announced by IfATE
Sector News
The Institute is supporting new flexibilities for Registered Nurse (RN

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4480)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page