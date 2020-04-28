 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Bowled Over: Alex’s Cricket Journey

Details
Hits: 131
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Alex Griffiths from Port Talbot is currently studying a BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Sport

It’s been a whirlwind year for one student at Llandarcy Academy of Sport @NPTCGroup as, fresh off the back of a triumphant first season of professional cricket, she has now been selected for the prestigious England Women’s Academy (EWA) and Training Squad; a development pathway to senior international honours.

Alex Griffiths from Port Talbot is currently studying a BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Sport (Development, Coaching & Fitness) at Llandarcy Academy of Sport (part of NPTC Group of Colleges). This allows her to incorporate her busy cricket training programme into her daily studies. Alex explained:

“I get lots of support from the lecturers. They give me training opportunities, which help me develop my cricket, and I benefit every day from the great facilities here at Llandarcy Academy of Sport.

Alex has to manage her time carefully, undertaking her college studies alongside travelling to and from Loughborough University Academy training sessions. In September, she plans to continue her studies at Cardiff Metropolitan University, alongside developing her cricketing career.

The England Woman’s Academy and Training Squad provides an individualised programme for players and offers support specific to their needs to maximise the chances of future transition to the senior squad.

Head Coach of the England Women’s Academy, John Stanworth, said: “We look forward to working closely with this group. The opportunity to develop their skills alongside other talented players on a regular basis is an important part of their development. It is an exciting group of players and we look forward to seeing them progress through the different experiences they will be exposed to both here and abroad.”

Alex has already had a taste of sport at the highest level, having signed her first professional contract with Western Storm (a women’s Twenty20 cricket team from the South West of England) at the age of just 17. She went on to help the team win the 2019 Kia Super League, something she still describes as “pretty surreal”; the second title in three years.

In January 2020, Alex was announced as one of the first signings for the Welsh Fire squad, to compete in the ‘The Hundred’ – the ECB’s new 100-ball franchise competition where the men’s and women’s sides mirror one another. This flagship competition will no doubt propel Alex’s career to new heights when it gets underway.

Alex fell in love with cricket at an early age. At just eight years old, she was selected for the Wales Under 11s squad, where her coach Claire Nicholas saw a star in the making: “It was clear she was something special as soon as we selected her,” Nicholas said. “I have no doubt she will play for England in the future.”

Advertisement

Remote technology helps Oxbridge hopefuls
Sector News
A Level students from @GowerCollegeSwa have been using technology to k
Students in England encouraged to apply now for student finance
Sector News
Students in England are being encouraged by @SLCComms to apply for stu
Managing change as an employer during the #Coronavirus lockdown
Sector News
Managing change as an employer â€“ advice by @davidpriceCEO - workplac

At the age of twelve, Griffiths joined her coach, playing for the women’s senior side and the pair have joined forces again as teammates at Welsh Fire.

Sali-Ann Millward (Deputy Head of School – Sport and Public Services) said: “Alex has been a fantastic student at Llandarcy Academy of Sport for the last two years, studying her Level 3 Extended Diploma in Sport. Her achievements in cricket have been tremendous and she has coped well with both her busy training schedule and college coursework. We have supported Alex on her journey, allowing her to work remotely when required. We are thrilled and proud to see her begin her career as a professional sportswoman and wish her all the best at Cardiff Metropolitan University and with Welsh Fire.”

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Remote technology helps Oxbridge hopefuls
Sector News
A Level students from @GowerCollegeSwa have been using technology to k
Students in England encouraged to apply now for student finance
Sector News
Students in England are being encouraged by @SLCComms to apply for stu
A Bright Future in Business
Sector News
Student Alumni, Thomas Moore gives us some valuable insight into stude
Need a haircut during lockdown? Casey’s Guide to Cutting Men’s Hair at Home
Sector News
Casey’s Guide to Cutting Men’s Hair at Home. @hughbaird provide ad
Could “Workshopping” and “Design Sprints” increase productivity and job satisfaction?
Sector News
The Workshoppers Playbook by @Jicecream and CEO of @AJSmartDesign reve
Managing change as an employer during the #Coronavirus lockdown
Sector News
Managing change as an employer – advice by @davidpriceCEO - workplac
New “COVID-19 Housing and Employment Taskforce” launched
Sector News
A new COVID-19 Housing and Employment Taskforce has launched, bringing
South Staffordshire College, named best college in West Midlands for apprenticeship achievement
Sector News
@SouthStaffs College is celebrating its second recent #apprenticeship
COVID-19 Office Market Disruption – Lockdown, Recession & Demand
Sector News
@DeVonoCresa shares insights when it comes to #Coronavirus office mark
College staff in Warwickshire and Worcestershire hard at work to look after animals, plants and students in lockdown
Sector News
@WCollegeGroup staff in Warwickshire and Worcestershire are hard at wo
Ufi funds new partnership programme with AoC to create ed-tech strategy for the future that leaves no learner behind
Sector News
@UfiTrust VocTech Trust are supporting @AoC_info to ensure colleges ar
Lockdown no barrier to achievement for Newbury's apprentices
Sector News
Engineering Apprentices, studying for their degree #apprenticeship at

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4480)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page