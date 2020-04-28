 
South Staffordshire College, named best college in West Midlands for apprenticeship achievement

@SouthStaffs College is celebrating its second recent #apprenticeship success following the release of the governments National achievement rate tables (NART) for the 2018/19 academic year. 

South Staffordshire College achieved a fantastic overall achievement rate of 76.7% which is 12% above the national average of 64.7%. This high achievement rate ranks South Staffordshire College above all 13 of the West Midlands Colleges. 

Overall achievement rate is one of the measures used by the government to assess the quality of apprenticeship providers. This measure examines the number of apprentices which achieve their qualification during a particular academic year.  

The second measure the government use is a timely score, this looks at the numbers of apprentices who complete their apprenticeship within 90 days of the original planned end date set at the beginning of the apprenticeship programme. South Staffordshire College ensured that apprentices completed their apprenticeship in a timely manner, achieving a score 8.3% above the national average of 61% in the 2018/19 academic year. 

John Renshaw, Head of Apprenticeships says 

“Apprentices achieving, gaining new skills and progressing in their careers is the key factors of an apprenticeship and I am really proud of all the staff that have contributed to this success. At South Staffordshire College, apprentices achieving and ensuring continuous progress from starting point and throughout the programme is of key importance” 

Top Overall Achievement Apprenticeships

