A Bright Future in Business

Thomas

Student Alumni, Thomas Moore gives us some valuable insight into student life @NPTCGroup and where his learning journey has taken him since leaving.

Thomas, 19, is currently studying a Business and Management Degree at the University of Reading. He splits his time between living in Reading during term and returning home to Port Talbot to spend the holidays. Thomas attended Dyffryn Comprehensive School and went on to study BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Business with NPTC Group of Colleges at Neath College.

Thomas explained what course he studied and why; “I chose to study business because it was one of my best subjects, the course I chose in College was due to the lecturer Daniel Tregoning selling it to me very well at an open day”.

His choice goes to show why it is so important to pursue something that interests you in education. Thomas’s passion for business was reflected in his final grade, Triple Distinction Star (D*D*D*), which is the equivalent of three A*’s at A level.

Thomas also said, “My biggest achievement in College was the grade I got at the end, you can’t beat top marks!’’

We asked Thomas about student life and what he enjoyed most about College, he said:

“The best part about being a student is the social aspect, meeting new people and making friends from different areas”

We agree! The leap from school to college is indeed a big one, but something to look forward to. It’s a new exciting environment where you can meet lots of new people, which definitely helps when settling in at the start of term.

“The best part about college was that lecturers give you a lot more respect than teachers in Secondary school and below, you could talk to them as a friend”

When you start attending College, lecturers understand that you are there by choice, to gain an education in your chosen subject. They are there to teach and provide the support you need during your entire journey through College!

After achieving those fantastic grades at College and securing a place at the University of Reading, Thomas has his sights set on running his own company one day; “After University I have the goal of using my business knowledge along with my technology knowledge to start a business in that field. Potentially building/repairing PCs or something similar “

