Need a haircut during lockdown? Casey’s Guide to Cutting Men’s Hair at Home

Hugh Baird College

Casey’s Guide to Cutting Men’s Hair at Home. @hughbaird provide advice for your next #Coronacut 

A Hugh Baird College Hairdressing tutor is going live on Instagram to show viewers how to cut and clip men’s hair whilst at home.

 

It’s known that men's hair often needs cutting much more frequently than women's. As hairdressers, barbers and beauty salons remain closed during the Coronavirus lockdown, many men are opting to have their hair cut by their partner or a relative, often resulting in some unusual results.

 

Casey Adlard, Hugh Baird College’s Course Leader in Hairdressing, will be going live on the College’s Instagram account (@hughbaird)  on Friday, 1st May at 1pm to guide viewers through the process of cutting and clipping men’s hair.

 

Casey, who was the Art Director at Toni & Guy before joining the College, said:

 

“DIY haircutting is a really nerve-wracking task to carry out if you have never tried it before, so it’s no wonder some of the results I’ve seen on social media have turned out the way they have!”

 

“Hopefully our Instagram live will show viewers some helpful hints and tips and allow them to give their best shot at cutting and shaping male hair whilst at home.”

 

