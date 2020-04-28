 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Could “Workshopping” and “Design Sprints” increase productivity and job satisfaction?

Details
Hits: 93
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
agile workshop kanban board

The Workshoppers Playbook by @Jicecream and CEO of @AJSmartDesign  reveals new #agile methodologies to increase #productivity using

A new approach to business behaviour is promising to unlock the secrets of increased productivity while delivering greater prosperity and work satisfaction.

Developed by Jonathan Courtney, CEO & Founder of AJ&Smart, the fast-growing design studio that's become a favourite of Silicon Valley's elite, the method, which is designed to slice through organisational inertia, office politics and bureaucracy, is spelled out in his new publication, The Workshopper Playbook.

Courtney, who has become a guru to many corporate leading lights, developed the thinking behind the approach following years of analysing the common pitfalls of businesses pursuing a wide range of projects.

He has identified a phenomenon he terms ‘busywork’ where those involved in the delivery of a project, find progress stymied by orthodoxies and traditional methods of work. This might include pointless meetings and the seemingly endless discussions which consume so much time of the modern worker’s day.

To combat busywork and to unlock the productivity potential of teams, Courtney advocates a process of ‘Workshopping’ where a string of focused exercises are identified. The team then works through these together, either in-person or virtually, to achieve the common goal using a blueprint inspired by Design Sprint methodologies.

Coined by Jake Knapp (ex-Google Ventures) as the central theme of his New York Times Best Seller SPRINT, The Design Sprint is a process where months or even years of activity is condensed down into just five days. Among its early converts, AJ&Smart first adopted and have subsequently refined the process, developing it out with greater relevance to large organisations, and then created a framework to allow teams and individuals to create their own workshops, like The Design Sprint to solve the challenges they’re facing, detailing the changes in The Workshopper Playbook. 

Described by Jake Knapp as a ‘facilitation genius who runs workshops for the world's coolest companies’, Courtney and the AJ&Smart team have already recorded huge successes having trained many thousands of people around the world for the likes of Google and Lego. 

The workshop model – the aim of which is to expedite progress as a team – is centred on a model known as 4C which stand for: Collect, Choose, Create and Commit. It’s this approach which supercharges productivity creating clarity of vision across teams.

Advertisement

Students in England encouraged to apply now for student finance
Sector News
Students in England are being encouraged by @SLCComms to apply for stu
Need a haircut during lockdown? Caseyâ€™s Guide to Cutting Menâ€™s Hair at Home
Sector News
Caseyâ€™s Guide to Cutting Menâ€™s Hair at Home. @hughbaird provide ad
Managing change as an employer during the #Coronavirus lockdown
Sector News
Managing change as an employer â€“ advice by @davidpriceCEO - workplac

Recounting the story of how he developed the approach, Courtney said: "I realised that all my clients - actually, almost all creative professionals I came into contact with - had the same problem: they were frustrated about how much 'busywork' they had to do, and how little real progress was actually being made. They always felt busy, but rarely achieved any real progress. 

“The process of workshopping allowed me to change everything and unlock the secret of increased productivity. It changed how I worked, how I collaborated, and ultimately how much I was able to create along with how I felt at work.”

Courtney believes that the workshopper approach can pay dividends for individuals in the most challenging of economic situations. He added:

"By learning these skills, you can become an invaluable team member to any company or client. Understanding how to create and run workshops essentially makes you a problem-solving expert. In my view, it is the most effective way anyone can future-proof their career and become extremely relevant in any job market."

You may also be interested in these articles:

Students in England encouraged to apply now for student finance
Sector News
Students in England are being encouraged by @SLCComms to apply for stu
A Bright Future in Business
Sector News
Student Alumni, Thomas Moore gives us some valuable insight into stude
Need a haircut during lockdown? Casey’s Guide to Cutting Men’s Hair at Home
Sector News
Casey’s Guide to Cutting Men’s Hair at Home. @hughbaird provide ad
Managing change as an employer during the #Coronavirus lockdown
Sector News
Managing change as an employer – advice by @davidpriceCEO - workplac
South Staffordshire College, named best college in West Midlands for apprenticeship achievement
Sector News
@SouthStaffs College is celebrating its second recent #apprenticeship
College staff in Warwickshire and Worcestershire hard at work to look after animals, plants and students in lockdown
Sector News
@WCollegeGroup staff in Warwickshire and Worcestershire are hard at wo
Ufi funds new partnership programme with AoC to create ed-tech strategy for the future that leaves no learner behind
Sector News
@UfiTrust VocTech Trust are supporting @AoC_info to ensure colleges ar
Lockdown no barrier to achievement for Newbury's apprentices
Sector News
Engineering Apprentices, studying for their degree #apprenticeship at
Barnsley College offers FREE* Microsoft Office Specialist courses to study from home
Sector News
@barnsleycollege offers FREE* Microsoft Office Specialist courses to s
Students more anxious than excited about starting their careers, despite confidence they will find work
Sector News
Skills and experiences of graduates ‘crucial’ for finding employme
Still time to respond to IfATE's Level 7 senior leader review consultation
Sector News
The @IfATECHED consultation on the L7 Senior Leader revised occupation
Nursing apprenticeship flexibilities announced by IfATE
Sector News
The Institute is supporting new flexibilities for Registered Nurse (RN

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4480)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page