Students in England encouraged to apply now for student finance

Details
Students with student loans logo

Students in England are being encouraged by @SLCComms to apply for student finance as soon as possible to ensure their finances are in place for the new academic year.

That’s the message from the Student Loans Company (SLC) which has ensured that the application service has remained open to students as part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

From this week, SLC is contacting returning students to remind them to reapply for their next year’s student finance before 19 June. New students are being asked to submit their applications before 22 May 2020. They don’t need a confirmed place on a course to apply, they can use their first choice of course and update their application later if this changes.

The easiest way to apply is online at 

.

There is also a dedicated resource for parents and partners who are supporting applications here https://studentfinance.campaign.gov.uk/

Derek Ross, SLC’s Executive Director of Operations said:

“We recognise that students will have much to consider at the moment. However, for those going to University this autumn, it is important that they make applying for student finance a priority. SLC has worked hard to ensure the continuity of the application service throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and the message is still that students should get their applications in ASAP to ensure that their student finance is in place for the new academic year.”

Student Finance England has more information on the online student community forum, the student room and also on a dedicated area on the UCAS website

 

