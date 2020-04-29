 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Barnsley College donates vital PPE to Barnsley Hospital

Details
Hits: 107
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@BarnsleyCollege Public Services department have donated desperately needed Personal Protection Equipment #PPE to frontline #NHS staff working @BarnsHospital 

The department donated 30 chemosuits and shoe covers, 30 face masks, 50 pairs of protective glasses and 12,000 gloves which will be worn by hospital staff to prevent the spread of COVID-19 when they are treating patients.

Mark Ryan, Head of Department for Service Industries and organiser of the donation, said:

“Barnsley Hospital was extremely grateful to receive the equipment which went straight to the Intensive Care Unit where they are treating COVID-19 patients.

“I believe that everything the community and people are doing to support the NHS is important and incredible. Staff from other departments and institutions are getting together to provide masks, scrubs and other essential equipment. Working together really does make a difference.”

Barnsley Hospital's Head of Commercial and Procurement Services Michael King added:

“Providing PPE to our staff so we can care for our patients is our absolute priority. Obviously, it is well documented that the UK has some PPE supply issues so this very kind donation will help us in our fight against COVID-19. The support from the people, businesses and education has been nothing short of amazing. We are very lucky to have such kind hearted people in our borough all pulling together when NHS staff and NHS Patients need it most. Thank you!”

Advertisement

Former Tamworth College student helpsâ€¯fly stranded passengers back home
Sector News
Olivia Bownâ€¯is a formerâ€¯Travel and Tourism student from Tamworth C
Gavin Williamson must address Commons over concerns for vulnerable children
Sector News
The Liberal Democrats are calling on Secretary of State for Education,
Technoleg o bell yn helpu ymgeiswyr Rhydgrawnt
Sector News
Mae myfyrwyr Safon Uwch o Goleg GÅµyr Abertawe wedi bod yn defnyddio t

You may also be interested in these articles:

Former Tamworth College student helps fly stranded passengers back home
Sector News
Olivia Bown is a former Travel and Tourism student from Tamworth C
Wattie’s on the road in response to COVID crisis
Sector News
The Border’s community is full of heart-warming stories of those who
Her Majesty The Queen to send a message to the nation to mark 75th anniversary of VE Day
Sector News
Her Majesty The Queen @RoyalFamily will send a message to the nation o
THREE QUARTERS OF SCHOOL LEAVERS ARE UNAWARE OF JOBCENTRE PLUS SUPPORT
Sector News
NEW YOUTH EMPLOYMENT GROUP FORMS TO AVOID A LOST GENERATION, AS NEW FI
Gavin Williamson must address Commons over concerns for vulnerable children
Sector News
The Liberal Democrats are calling on Secretary of State for Education,
Technoleg o bell yn helpu ymgeiswyr Rhydgrawnt
Sector News
Mae myfyrwyr Safon Uwch o Goleg Gŵyr Abertawe wedi bod yn defnyddio t
Remote technology helps Oxbridge hopefuls
Sector News
A Level students from @GowerCollegeSwa have been using technology to k
Students in England encouraged to apply now for student finance
Sector News
Students in England are being encouraged by @SLCComms to apply for stu
A Bright Future in Business
Sector News
Student Alumni, Thomas Moore gives us some valuable insight into stude
Need a haircut during lockdown? Casey’s Guide to Cutting Men’s Hair at Home
Sector News
Casey’s Guide to Cutting Men’s Hair at Home. @hughbaird provide ad
Could “Workshopping” and “Design Sprints” increase productivity and job satisfaction?
Sector News
The Workshoppers Playbook by @Jicecream and CEO of @AJSmartDesign reve
Managing change as an employer during the #Coronavirus lockdown
Sector News
Managing change as an employer – advice by @davidpriceCEO - workplac

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4481)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page