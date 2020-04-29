STEP FORWARD FOR SUPPLY TEACHERS ON FURLOUGH PAY

Following campaigning by the @NASUWT - colleagues in Crown Commercial Services and The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) have now confirmed that supply teachers can be furloughed for periods which include school holidays, provided they meet the eligibility criteria.

As a result many more employment businesses have decided to furlough supply teachers and backdate their pay to include the holidays, with the expectation that more will follow suit given this important clarification.

The Union has been dealing with a number of queries from supply teachers concerned that the employment business they worked for would not furlough them due to concerns over the interpretation of the Job Retention Scheme.

Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT General Secretary, said:

“This represents a significant further step forward in giving supply teachers some financial security at a time when supply teachers have seen their opportunities to undertake work diminish dramatically.

“The NASUWT will be continuing to work with the Government and the sector to ensure that all supply teachers are supported financially throughout this period.”

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page