 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

STEP FORWARD FOR SUPPLY TEACHERS ON FURLOUGH PAY

Details
Hits: 76
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Teacher in a classroom

Following campaigning by the @NASUWT - colleagues in Crown Commercial Services and The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) have now confirmed that supply teachers can be furloughed for periods which include school holidays, provided they meet the eligibility criteria.

As a result many more employment businesses have decided to furlough supply teachers and backdate their pay to include the holidays, with the expectation that more will follow suit given this important clarification.

The Union has been dealing with a number of queries from supply teachers concerned that the employment business they worked for would not furlough them due to concerns over the interpretation of the Job Retention Scheme.

Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT General Secretary, said:

 “This represents a significant further step forward in giving supply teachers some financial security at a time when supply teachers have seen their opportunities to undertake work diminish dramatically.

“The NASUWT will be continuing to work with the Government and the sector to ensure that all supply teachers are supported financially throughout this period.”

 

Advertisement

Investors in Diversity Award recognition for The Sheffield College
Sector News
@sheffcol has achieved national recognition for demonstrating its comm
Fashion Technician and Garment Demonstrator launches â€˜NHS Productionâ€™ Project on Facebook
Sector News
Joanne Aldridge @WFCTweets transformed her home into an production sui
East Sussex College is caring for the carers
Sector News
@WeAreESCG staff have been working together to create protective headw

You may also be interested in these articles:

Investors in Diversity Award recognition for The Sheffield College
Sector News
@sheffcol has achieved national recognition for demonstrating its comm
Fashion Technician and Garment Demonstrator launches ‘NHS Production’ Project on Facebook
Sector News
Joanne Aldridge @WFCTweets transformed her home into an production sui
East Sussex College is caring for the carers
Sector News
@WeAreESCG staff have been working together to create protective headw
SERC- BUILDING CAPACITY THROUGH TELMS
Sector News
In November 2016, @S_ERC (SERC) commenced a 2-year transnational proje
11,000 COVID-19 displaced hospitality & tourism workers apply to redeploy into care sector through new skills programme
Sector News
New transition programme set up by @skillsforhealth @p1stgroup @carete
Careers support for schools expands online
Sector News
An outreach programme, funded by the @officestudents - which has suppo
Empiribox Ltd raises £2m funding to support primary teachers to deliver inspiring practical science lessons online
Sector News
@Empiribox raises £2m funding from @nesta_uk and @downingllp to suppo
University of Bristol launches Coronavirus internship fund to help SMEs
Sector News
@BristolUni’s COVID-19 SME Internship Fund will help local SMEs in B
Coleg Cambria Student pursues dream career in medicine inspired by NHS hospital placements
Sector News
Network of support offered by @ColegCambria helps a young student is p
Coventry University launches pre-sessional course on FutureLearn for international students affected by COVID-19
Sector News
@covcampus launches online pre-sessional English program on @FutureLea
Employers call for furlough scheme to be more flexible and extended to September
Sector News
New @CIPD survey of 1,000 employers highlights need for #furloughed wo
mthree Aspire Scholarship opens to foster the UK’s next generation of technology talent
Sector News
Industry experts will deliver a comprehensive online syllabus of webin

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4485)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page