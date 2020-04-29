 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Former Tamworth College student helps fly stranded passengers back home

Details
Hits: 90
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Olivia Bown is a former Travel and Tourism student from Tamworth College @SouthStaffs and is now currently employed as cabin crew with @British_Airways after gaining her wings in March 2020.  

Not only has Olivia fulfilled her career aspirations of becoming cabin crew, she has also played an instrumental part in ensuring the safe return of passengers to the UK from Thailand and India on recent repatriation flights.  

Olivia studied the travel and tourism course at Tamworth College after working with Thomas Cook, where she realised it was her dream to become cabin crew.   

Olivia said ‘I’ve always wanted to be cabin crew ever since I was little, the course and the tutors helped me turn that dream into a reality. The course not only taught me to prepare my CV ready to apply and about how to prepare me for my interviews it gave me that big confidence boost I needed. I wouldn’t be where I am today without this course and the amazing tutors. They taught me if I work hard it would pay off and it certainly has!  

Tina Dyte, travel and tourism teacher at the college says ‘The travel and tourism course prepares students for many different careers within these industries but those completing the cabin crew course get an in-depth knowledge of the role itself which gives students a head start in their career.  Having worked as long-haul cabin crew for British Airways myself I am super proud and happy that Liv has achieved her dream’. 

Advertisement

THREE QUARTERS OF SCHOOL LEAVERS ARE UNAWARE OF JOBCENTRE PLUS SUPPORT
Sector News
NEW YOUTH EMPLOYMENT GROUP FORMS TO AVOID A LOST GENERATION, AS NEW FI
Gavin Williamson must address Commons over concerns for vulnerable children
Sector News
The Liberal Democrats are calling on Secretary of State for Education,
Technoleg o bell yn helpu ymgeiswyr Rhydgrawnt
Sector News
Mae myfyrwyr Safon Uwch o Goleg GÅµyr Abertawe wedi bod yn defnyddio t

You may also be interested in these articles:

Wattie’s on the road in response to COVID crisis
Sector News
The Border’s community is full of heart-warming stories of those who
Her Majesty The Queen to send a message to the nation to mark 75th anniversary of VE Day
Sector News
Her Majesty The Queen @RoyalFamily will send a message to the nation o
Barnsley College donates vital PPE to Barnsley Hospital
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege Public Services department have donated desperately n
THREE QUARTERS OF SCHOOL LEAVERS ARE UNAWARE OF JOBCENTRE PLUS SUPPORT
Sector News
NEW YOUTH EMPLOYMENT GROUP FORMS TO AVOID A LOST GENERATION, AS NEW FI
Gavin Williamson must address Commons over concerns for vulnerable children
Sector News
The Liberal Democrats are calling on Secretary of State for Education,
Technoleg o bell yn helpu ymgeiswyr Rhydgrawnt
Sector News
Mae myfyrwyr Safon Uwch o Goleg Gŵyr Abertawe wedi bod yn defnyddio t
Remote technology helps Oxbridge hopefuls
Sector News
A Level students from @GowerCollegeSwa have been using technology to k
Students in England encouraged to apply now for student finance
Sector News
Students in England are being encouraged by @SLCComms to apply for stu
A Bright Future in Business
Sector News
Student Alumni, Thomas Moore gives us some valuable insight into stude
Need a haircut during lockdown? Casey’s Guide to Cutting Men’s Hair at Home
Sector News
Casey’s Guide to Cutting Men’s Hair at Home. @hughbaird provide ad
Could “Workshopping” and “Design Sprints” increase productivity and job satisfaction?
Sector News
The Workshoppers Playbook by @Jicecream and CEO of @AJSmartDesign reve
Managing change as an employer during the #Coronavirus lockdown
Sector News
Managing change as an employer – advice by @davidpriceCEO - workplac

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4481)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page