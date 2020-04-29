Former Tamworth College student helps fly stranded passengers back home

Olivia Bown is a former Travel and Tourism student from Tamworth College @SouthStaffs and is now currently employed as cabin crew with @British_Airways after gaining her wings in March 2020.

Not only has Olivia fulfilled her career aspirations of becoming cabin crew, she has also played an instrumental part in ensuring the safe return of passengers to the UK from Thailand and India on recent repatriation flights.

Olivia studied the travel and tourism course at Tamworth College after working with Thomas Cook, where she realised it was her dream to become cabin crew.

Olivia said ‘I’ve always wanted to be cabin crew ever since I was little, the course and the tutors helped me turn that dream into a reality. The course not only taught me to prepare my CV ready to apply and about how to prepare me for my interviews it gave me that big confidence boost I needed. I wouldn’t be where I am today without this course and the amazing tutors. They taught me if I work hard it would pay off and it certainly has!

Tina Dyte, travel and tourism teacher at the college says ‘The travel and tourism course prepares students for many different careers within these industries but those completing the cabin crew course get an in-depth knowledge of the role itself which gives students a head start in their career. Having worked as long-haul cabin crew for British Airways myself I am super proud and happy that Liv has achieved her dream’.

