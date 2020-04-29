 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Government needs to act now to avoid window of lost talent in five years time

Details
Hits: 49
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Mark Armitage, Head of Membership Products and Services at the IMI

The Institute of the Motor Industry @The_IMI warns that reduced #apprenticeship levy use now could come back to haunt automotive sector in late 2020’s 

Automotive industry professional body, the Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI), is calling for an urgent rethink by the Department for Education (DfE) regarding the use of apprenticeship levy funds.  The status quo has been that if apprenticeship levy funds automatically made by large employers (£3m+ annual turnover) are not used within 24 months, they go back to the DfE. However, with employers and training providers currently impacted by the coronavirus and, therefore, funds not being withdrawn as normal, the IMI is concerned this could cause a severe drought in skills in around five years time, just at the point when the automotive sector needs to be seriously upskilling for the electric and autonomous vehicle revolution.

Mark Armitage, Head of Membership Products and Services at the IMI explains:

“The problem is the current process of how apprenticeship levy funds are withdrawn. Funds from larger employers automatically go into a pot for use by their providers for apprenticeship training.  But with that activity heavily impacted as a result of the coronavirus, if the 24 month rule stays in place we are going to see many firms having to stop apprenticeship recruitment and training.  And if that occurs, the knock-on effect will be less apprentices coming through the system by the mid 2020’s – just when all the focus will be on ramping up electric vehicle adoption and therefore the increased demand for talent with the skills to work on this new technology.

“But we think there’s a simple solution to avoid this risk.  The DfE could hit the pause button on withdrawing unused levy funds, both now and over the next 2 years, so that training providers can draw down the funding that employers have automatically paid in, once the lockdown is over and apprentices can get back to work and to their courses.

“The coronavirus pandemic is presenting many challenges to the further education sector – and the DfE is working hard to try to address these.  But we think this is quite a simple solution that will at least address one aspect of the potential skills gap we will all face in the next few years.”

Advertisement

Coleg Cambira Student pursues dream career in medicine inspired by NHS hospital placements
Sector News
Network of support offered by @ColegCambria helps a young student is p
Employers call for furlough scheme to be more flexible and extended to September
Sector News
New @CIPD survey of 1,000 employers highlights need for #furloughed wo
mthree Aspire Scholarship opens to foster the UKâ€™s next generation of technology talent
Sector News
Industry experts will deliver a comprehensive online syllabus of webin

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Coleg Cambira Student pursues dream career in medicine inspired by NHS hospital placements
Sector News
Network of support offered by @ColegCambria helps a young student is p
Former Tamworth College student helps fly stranded passengers back home
Sector News
Olivia Bown is a former Travel and Tourism student from Tamworth C
Employers call for furlough scheme to be more flexible and extended to September
Sector News
New @CIPD survey of 1,000 employers highlights need for #furloughed wo
mthree Aspire Scholarship opens to foster the UK’s next generation of technology talent
Sector News
Industry experts will deliver a comprehensive online syllabus of webin
Wattie’s on the road in response to COVID crisis
Sector News
The Border’s community is full of heart-warming stories of those who
Her Majesty The Queen to send a message to the nation to mark 75th anniversary of VE Day
Sector News
Her Majesty The Queen @RoyalFamily will send a message to the nation o
Barnsley College donates vital PPE to Barnsley Hospital
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege Public Services department have donated desperately n
THREE QUARTERS OF SCHOOL LEAVERS ARE UNAWARE OF JOBCENTRE PLUS SUPPORT
Sector News
NEW YOUTH EMPLOYMENT GROUP FORMS TO AVOID A LOST GENERATION, AS NEW FI
Gavin Williamson must address Commons over concerns for vulnerable children
Sector News
The Liberal Democrats are calling on Secretary of State for Education,
Technoleg o bell yn helpu ymgeiswyr Rhydgrawnt
Sector News
Mae myfyrwyr Safon Uwch o Goleg Gŵyr Abertawe wedi bod yn defnyddio t
Remote technology helps Oxbridge hopefuls
Sector News
A Level students from @GowerCollegeSwa have been using technology to k
Students in England encouraged to apply now for student finance
Sector News
Students in England are being encouraged by @SLCComms to apply for stu

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4482)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page