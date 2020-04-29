Rochelle and Marvin Humes share parenting tips for online safety

@RochelleHumes AND @MarvinHumes JOIN FORCES WITH BT TO TEACH PARENTS VITAL DIGITAL SKILLS NEEDED TO KEEP CHILDREN SAFE ONLINE

Rochelle and Marvin Humes join a host of well-known TV personalities who have contributed to BT’s landmark Top Tips on Tech campaign, featuring 12 bitesize lessons delivered twice a day during ITV ad break takeovers

The full talent line-up to date includes lessons from David Walliams, Rylan Clark-Neal, Fearne Cotton, Clare Balding and Jake Humphrey, covering a range of useful topics to help people stay connected while staying at home

Rochelle and Marvin’s internet safety lesson airs on Tuesday 28th April during This Morning and repeated during ITV Evening News

Rochelle and Marvin Humes have been announced as the latest addition to the star-studded line-up joining BT’s landmark Top Tips on Tech campaign, created to help the nation with the digital skills it needs to get through this unique and challenging time.

For their Top Tips on Tech bitesize lesson, Rochelle and Marvin welcome viewers into their home, where they share top parenting tips on how to keep children safe online, including:

Understanding and minimising online risks – it’s important to understand the potential dangers children face online, including exposure to harmful content and the sharing of personal information

Parental Controls – set up parental controls through your broadband service provider and turn on Google SafeSearch filters to help you block inappropriate or explicit images from your Google Search results

Apps – talk to your kids about which apps they are using and who they are sharing with, make sure they are not sharing any personal details, such as their full name, age or address and never live stream one-on-one with a stranger

Social Media – turn off your Geo Location to keep their personal location private, check the tagging settings to make sure it’s set to “friends only” and remind them about not needing to accept every friend request and the ability to block someone if required

Keep talking and stay involved – find the time to sit down and communicate with your kids and find out about how they behave online. For younger kids, an easy tip is to compare internet rules with house rules to help them understand

For further information and resources, Rochelle and Marvin direct viewers to visit online safety experts Internet Matters. As a founding member of Internet Matters, BT has invested over £5 million since 2010 in filtering controls and education to help children and young adults use the internet safely.

Rochelle and Marvin join a host of well-known TV personalities who have contributed to the campaign, teaching the nation a range of vital digital skills to help people connect with each other as well as access vital online services and information.

The BT Top Tips on Tech series includes:

with Clare Balding

with with Rylan Clark-Neal

with with Jake Humphrey

with with Fearne Cotton

with with David Walliams

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page