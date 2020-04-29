 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Rochelle and Marvin Humes share parenting tips for online safety

Details
Hits: 75
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@RochelleHumes AND @MarvinHumes JOIN FORCES WITH BT TO TEACH PARENTS VITAL DIGITAL SKILLS NEEDED TO KEEP CHILDREN SAFE ONLINE

  • Rochelle and Marvin Humes join a host of well-known TV personalities who have contributed to BT’s landmark Top Tips on Tech campaign, featuring 12 bitesize lessons delivered twice a day during ITV ad break takeovers
  • The full talent line-up to date includes lessons from David Walliams, Rylan Clark-Neal, Fearne Cotton, Clare Balding and Jake Humphrey, covering a range of useful topics to help people stay connected while staying at home
  • Rochelle and Marvin’s internet safety lesson airs on Tuesday 28th April during This Morning and repeated during ITV Evening News 

Rochelle and Marvin Humes have been announced as the latest addition to the star-studded line-up joining BT’s landmark Top Tips on Tech campaign, created to help the nation with the digital skills it needs to get through this unique and challenging time.

For their Top Tips on Tech bitesize lesson, Rochelle and Marvin welcome viewers into their home, where they share top parenting tips on how to keep children safe online, including:

 

  • Understanding and minimising online risks – it’s important to understand the potential dangers children face online, including exposure to harmful content and the sharing of personal information

 

  • Parental Controls – set up parental controls through your broadband service provider and turn on Google SafeSearch filters to help you block inappropriate or explicit images from your Google Search results

 

  • Apps – talk to your kids about which apps they are using and who they are sharing with, make sure they are not sharing any personal details, such as their full name, age or address and never live stream one-on-one with a stranger

 

  • Social Media – turn off your Geo Location to keep their personal location private, check the tagging settings to make sure it’s set to “friends only” and remind them about not needing to accept every friend request and the ability to block someone if required

 

  • Keep talking and stay involved – find the time to sit down and communicate with your kids and find out about how they behave online. For younger kids, an easy tip is to compare internet rules with house rules to help them understand

For further information and resources, Rochelle and Marvin direct viewers to visit online safety experts Internet Matters. As a founding member of Internet Matters, BT has invested over £5 million since 2010 in filtering controls and education to help children and young adults use the internet safely.

Rochelle and Marvin join a host of well-known TV personalities who have contributed to the campaign, teaching the nation a range of vital digital skills to help people connect with each other as well as access vital online services and information.

 The BT Top Tips on Tech series includes:

 

  • with Clare Balding
  • with Rylan Clark-Neal
  • with Jake Humphrey
  • with Fearne Cotton
  • with David Walliams

 

 

 

Advertisement

East Sussex College is caring for the carers
Sector News
@WeAreESCG staff have been working together to create protective headw
SERC- BUILDING CAPACITY THROUGH TELMS
Sector News
In November 2016, @S_ERC (SERC) commenced a 2-year transnational proje
11,000Â COVID-19 displaced hospitality & tourism workers apply to redeploy into care sector through new skills programme
Sector News
New transition programme set up by @skillsforhealth @p1stgroup @carete

You may also be interested in these articles:

East Sussex College is caring for the carers
Sector News
@WeAreESCG staff have been working together to create protective headw
SERC- BUILDING CAPACITY THROUGH TELMS
Sector News
In November 2016, @S_ERC (SERC) commenced a 2-year transnational proje
11,000 COVID-19 displaced hospitality & tourism workers apply to redeploy into care sector through new skills programme
Sector News
New transition programme set up by @skillsforhealth @p1stgroup @carete
Careers support for schools expands online
Sector News
An outreach programme, funded by the @officestudents - which has suppo
Empiribox Ltd raises £2m funding to support primary teachers to deliver inspiring practical science lessons online
Sector News
@Empiribox raises £2m funding from @nesta_uk and @downingllp to suppo
University of Bristol launches Coronavirus internship fund to help SMEs
Sector News
@BristolUni’s COVID-19 SME Internship Fund will help local SMEs in B
Coleg Cambria Student pursues dream career in medicine inspired by NHS hospital placements
Sector News
Network of support offered by @ColegCambria helps a young student is p
Former Tamworth College student helps fly stranded passengers back home
Sector News
Olivia Bown is a former Travel and Tourism student from Tamworth C
Government needs to act now to avoid window of lost talent in five years time
Sector News
The Institute of the Motor Industry @The_IMI warns that reduced #appre
Coventry University launches pre-sessional course on FutureLearn for international students affected by COVID-19
Sector News
@covcampus launches online pre-sessional English program on @FutureLea
Employers call for furlough scheme to be more flexible and extended to September
Sector News
New @CIPD survey of 1,000 employers highlights need for #furloughed wo
mthree Aspire Scholarship opens to foster the UK’s next generation of technology talent
Sector News
Industry experts will deliver a comprehensive online syllabus of webin

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Office for Students (OfS)
Office for Students (OfS) has published a new article: Careers support for schools expands online 31 minutes ago
Jo Moriani - updated event, Motivating yourself and others 31 minutes ago
Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 32 minutes ago

Preparing learners for gateway and EPAO myth busting

Overview This webinar is focused on some of the misconceptions related to Gateway requirements and End Point Assessment. A chance to understand...

  • Thursday, 28 May 2020 10:30 AM
  • Online

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4482)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page