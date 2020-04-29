Coleg Cambira Student pursues dream career in medicine inspired by NHS hospital placements

Network of support offered by @ColegCambria helps a young student is pursuing her dream of a career in medicine

Eleanor Holdsworth, from Gresford, has already completed a work experience placement at Wrexham Maelor Hospital and is lined up to spend time at Gobowen Hospital in Oswestry later this year.

Currently studying A Levels in in Biology, Maths, English Literature and Chemistry, the 16 year-old says the links provided by Yale sixth form college have given her an advantage and vital opportunities that would have been unavailable to her had she stayed in school.

Eleanor plans to take Medicine at university in the future and says the dedication and diligence of all NHS and care staff during the global Coronavirus pandemic has been a huge source of inspiration.

“I spent time at the Maelor in the A&E department and on other wards before the Coronavirus pandemic, and it was an incredible experience,” she said.

“I just watched and observed the doctors and nurses and support staff and was amazed by what they do day to day, it’s definitely where I see my future.”

She added: “I’m in Year 12 and with the backing of the college will secure more placements to give me experience and an edge ahead of higher education and entering the world of work.

“From a very young age I wanted to be a doctor and with the help of Cambria – and also fellow learners on the college’s Medic Society – I have the advice and guidance needed to get there.”

Eleanor had also received a place at Harvard University this summer on a prestigious two-week academic summer school, as part of the Seren Network.

That has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 outbreak, but she says it was a “privilege” to be chosen.

Gareth Jones, Deputy Director of General Education at Yale, congratulated Eleanor and said the college’s close relationship with different sectors – including health and social care – means they can enrich students with vital industry experience.

“We work closely with businesses, manufacturers, innovators and of course key organisations such as the health board and other services,” he said.

“This means we can support learners who plan to work in these areas and give them a flavour of the career they want to pursue.

“Eleanor is an example of someone who knows exactly what she wants to do, and with the help of Cambria she is on the path to success.

“We wish her all the best for the rest of her time with us and will be there to help secure further placements in the coming year.”

