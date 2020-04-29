SERC- BUILDING CAPACITY THROUGH TELMS

In November 2016, @S_ERC (SERC) commenced a 2-year transnational project with four partners from Ireland, Slovenia and Italy. The project focused on supporting the partners as they implement technology enhanced learning (TEL) approaches to engage learners both remotely and face to face.

SERC’s award-winning team of mentors demonstrated, through classroom-based training and remote support, how technology could be used effectively to support learners to improve student outcomes, whilst helping staff develop the digital pedagogical skills needed.

Newly trained teaching staff from were supported for a period of 12 months by SERC’s dedicated team of pedagogy mentors. The mentoring programme was central to the success of the project as it provided one-to-one help and guidance to teaching staff as they used digital tools tailored to the needs of their individual learners.

The project was in response to EU policy, research and strategy which highlights that education and training can contribute to Europe’s 2020 goals of improving the rates of early leavers and employment through improved teacher education and innovative teaching methods.

Partners have continued to build capacity within their organisations since the project finished. This has been particularly important to support teaching and learning in the current COVID-19 lockdown. Indeed, Meta Arnez from the Solski centre in Kranj said, “It is a huge involuntary step forward for the majority of teachers, and … I really appreciate all the training and work I had done on interactive studies, especially on TELMS.”

Paula Philpott, Head of Learning Academy at SERC stated, “We are absolutely delighted to hear that our partners are continuing to embed the TEL and Peer Mentoring strategies within their own Colleges. Never has technology been more important in helping students engage and sustain their learning, ensuring they graduate with the best outcomes possible. We wish our partners well as they continue to build capacity through the use of digital tools to engage and support learning.”

