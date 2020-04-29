 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

SERC- BUILDING CAPACITY THROUGH TELMS

Details
Hits: 71
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
laptop

In November 2016, @S_ERC (SERC) commenced a 2-year transnational project with four partners from Ireland, Slovenia and Italy. The project focused on supporting the partners as they implement technology enhanced learning (TEL) approaches to engage learners both remotely and face to face.

SERC’s award-winning team of mentors demonstrated, through classroom-based training and remote support, how technology could be used effectively to support learners to improve student outcomes, whilst helping staff develop the digital pedagogical skills needed.

Newly trained teaching staff from were supported for a period of 12 months by SERC’s dedicated team of pedagogy mentors. The mentoring programme was central to the success of the project as it provided one-to-one help and guidance to teaching staff as they used digital tools tailored to the needs of their individual learners.

The project was in response to EU policy, research and strategy which highlights that education and training can contribute to Europe’s 2020 goals of improving the rates of early leavers and employment through improved teacher education and innovative teaching methods.

Partners have continued to build capacity within their organisations since the project finished. This has been particularly important to support teaching and learning in the current COVID-19 lockdown. Indeed, Meta Arnez from the Solski centre in Kranj said, “It is a huge involuntary step forward for the majority of teachers, and … I really appreciate all the training and work I had done on interactive studies, especially on TELMS.”

Paula Philpott, Head of Learning Academy at SERC stated, “We are absolutely delighted to hear that our partners are continuing to embed the TEL and Peer Mentoring strategies within their own Colleges. Never has technology been more important in helping students engage and sustain their learning, ensuring they graduate with the best outcomes possible. We wish our partners well as they continue to build capacity through the use of digital tools to engage and support learning.”      

Apply now for courses commencing September 2020. For more information visit www.serc.ac.uk to find out how you could be #BetterOffAtSERC #OnlineAndOpenForBusines Find us on Facebook, search SERC.

Advertisement

East Sussex College is caring for the carers
Sector News
@WeAreESCG staff have been working together to create protective headw
11,000Â COVID-19 displaced hospitality & tourism workers apply to redeploy into care sector through new skills programme
Sector News
New transition programme set up by @skillsforhealth @p1stgroup @carete
University of Bristol launches Coronavirus internship fund to help SMEs
Sector News
@BristolUniâ€™s COVID-19 SME Internship Fund will help local SMEs in B

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

East Sussex College is caring for the carers
Sector News
@WeAreESCG staff have been working together to create protective headw
11,000 COVID-19 displaced hospitality & tourism workers apply to redeploy into care sector through new skills programme
Sector News
New transition programme set up by @skillsforhealth @p1stgroup @carete
Careers support for schools expands online
Sector News
An outreach programme, funded by the @officestudents - which has suppo
Empiribox Ltd raises £2m funding to support primary teachers to deliver inspiring practical science lessons online
Sector News
@Empiribox raises £2m funding from @nesta_uk and @downingllp to suppo
University of Bristol launches Coronavirus internship fund to help SMEs
Sector News
@BristolUni’s COVID-19 SME Internship Fund will help local SMEs in B
Coleg Cambira Student pursues dream career in medicine inspired by NHS hospital placements
Sector News
Network of support offered by @ColegCambria helps a young student is p
Former Tamworth College student helps fly stranded passengers back home
Sector News
Olivia Bown is a former Travel and Tourism student from Tamworth C
Government needs to act now to avoid window of lost talent in five years time
Sector News
The Institute of the Motor Industry @The_IMI warns that reduced #appre
Employers call for furlough scheme to be more flexible and extended to September
Sector News
New @CIPD survey of 1,000 employers highlights need for #furloughed wo
mthree Aspire Scholarship opens to foster the UK’s next generation of technology talent
Sector News
Industry experts will deliver a comprehensive online syllabus of webin
Technoleg o bell yn helpu ymgeiswyr Rhydgrawnt
Sector News
Mae myfyrwyr Safon Uwch o Goleg Gŵyr Abertawe wedi bod yn defnyddio t
UK HE sector face losses of £790m from accommodation, catering and conference income and £6.9bn should there be no international students in September
Sector News
UK Government must provide technological lifeline to universities - as

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Office for Students (OfS)
Office for Students (OfS) has published a new article: Careers support for schools expands online 1 minute ago
Jo Moriani - updated event, Motivating yourself and others 2 minutes ago
Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 2 minutes ago

Preparing learners for gateway and EPAO myth busting

Overview This webinar is focused on some of the misconceptions related to Gateway requirements and End Point Assessment. A chance to understand...

  • Thursday, 28 May 2020 10:30 AM
  • Online

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4482)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page